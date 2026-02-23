Tennis Star Sloane Stephens And Jozy Altidore To Divorce After Four Years Together

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 13: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) (L-R) Sloane Stephens and Jozy Altidore attend The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/MG21/Getty Images)

Tennis star Sloane Stephens has announced that she’s getting divorced from her husband, Jozy Altidore. The US Open champion broke the news in a short social media post.

“Jozy and I have decided to end our marriage,” the tennis star began. “With peace, I am navigating this transition with mutual respect and kindly ask for privacy during this time. Thank you for your love, understanding and continued support.”

Altidore, who is a former USMNT striker, married Stephens on January 1, 2022, at the ritzy St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort in Miami Beach, FL. The wedding came three years after getting engaged in 2019. Altidore described their ceremony as a moving one while speaking to Vogue in 2022.

“The ceremony was more emotional than I could’ve imagined,” he said. “I thought I was prepared, but I was completely blown away by the feeling of love. Seeing my bride walk down the aisle, surrounded by our families, is a feeling I’ll never forget.”

That said, the two had a multi-decade-long story as they were childhood sweethearts who met at Boca Prep International School, a PreK to 12th-grade school in Florida.

The divorce comes amidst both Stephens and Altidore rebuilding momentum in their respective careers. Stephens went pro at 16 and quickly became a renowned name in the tennis world. She won eight career WTA titles and a title at the 2024 Charleston Open with doubles partner, Ashlyn Krueger. Unfortunately, Stephens struggled with injuries in 2025 but remained occupied as a broadcaster for ESPN and TNT. The tennis pro made a comeback at the Australian Open in January. She also plans to play at the WTA 500 in Merida, Mexico, this month.

In July 2025, Stephens, 32, received the Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award at the ESPY Awards for the work she’s done with her foundation for over a decade. Altidore was not there. The last time they hit a red carpet event together was in 2023. And his presence is no longer there on her social media.

The former soccer player, 36, is no longer on the field, having retired in 2022. However, he previously played for the New York Red Bulls, as well as international clubs like Villarreal, Xerez, Hull, Bursaspor, AZ Alkmaar, and Sunderland. Altidore is currently focused on making big moves behind the scenes, as it was announced that he joined NBA star Russell Westbrook to invest in an Oklahoma City soccer team.

The former sports couple don’t have any children together, and Stephens has spoken about her work advocating for members of the WTA (Women’s Tennis Association) to be supported in their quest for motherhood, including those who begin the egg-fertilization process as she did.

“I’ve always wanted to be a mother and have a large family one day, including both biological and adopted kids,” she told ESSENCE in 2024. “I think it’s all wonderful.”

When asked at the time what she saw in her future for family life and tennis, she made it clear that wellness was the goal, no matter the chapter she finds herself in.

“Health and happiness in all aspects! I love playing tennis and am still super motivated to compete. I also have a lot of outside interests and projects that I’m developing and looking forward to bringing to fruition.”

Wishing these two the best, including an amicable divorce and peace in their respective new chapters.