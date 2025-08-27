KJ Smith Tears Up Recalling Criticism Of Extravagant Wedding To KJ Smith In 2023: 'It Hurt'

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Not every Hollywood couple’s nuptials get the expected love and fanfare. Actors KJ Smith and Skyh Black, who wed in September 2023, know what that experience is like, and it doesn’t feel good.

The All the Queen’s Men actor said some of the unexpected negative commentary, with people feeling the day and the looks were over the top, made it seem like they didn’t think the couple was deserving of such an experience. He spoke about this during a chat on Kirk Franklin’s Den of Kings YouTube show.

“I found somebody that I can talk to, [who] understands me. I have cried so many times in front of my wife. That woman was my savior, and I’m her savior. Yeah, we look nice. Cool. Okay. We’re f–king actors.You know? We’re supposed to,” he said.

“I’ve waited and I deserve this moment, and people on social media made us feel like we didn’t deserve it. And it hurt,” he said, breaking into tears. “It’s like, damn, I’m finally happy, man. And you wanna share it. You happy. It took me 17 years to be happy. And I met the love of my f–king life.”

The Blacks began dating in 2021 and didn’t waste time getting engaged on Christmas Day that year in front of their families.

“Now you’re concerned about your image and then people have all this sh-t to say about your wedding. It’s like, damn, I did my wedding my way. I just wanted to have a good time. And not only that, you can’t console your wife because she’s going through, she’s hurting,” he said.

Article continues after video.

The wedding in question was larger than life, and some social media fans commented that it came across as a Tyler Perry production, which are notorious for being dramatic. Smith is actually a leading actress on the BET hit Sistas. The couple had a star-studded wedding at The Malibu Dream Resort, with 150 guests, including Perry, Eva Marcille, Loni Love, and the casts of Sistas and All The Queens Men. Multiple outfit changes took place. In addition to her wedding gown—a custom Alonuko gown by Oluwagbemisola Okunlola Designers—Smith had three more wardrobe changes, all created by Black designers. Black went with a statement all-white shirtless ensemble designed by Brandon Gray.

Finally, instead of having a seated dinner, they enjoyed an extravagant party, which included sing-along moments and grand entrances. As Black noted, the couple did things their way, which is what’s most important.

The Blacks are currently expecting their first child and announced the pregnancy exclusively with ESSENCE.