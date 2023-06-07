Skyh Black Threw Fiancée KJ Smith A Sexy Surprise Bachelorette Party In The ATL

Actress KJ Smith is being showered with love by her husband-to-be and we love to see it. Her partner, actor Skyh Alvester Black, threw her a thoughtful surprise joint bachelor/bachelorette bash called The Black Experience at Sound Atlanta.

“There are so many moments to share so I will go step by step…,” the Sistas actress wrote in an Instagram caption.

“First, none of this would be possible without my soon to be husband @skyhblack!! You take Queen treatment to a whole new level, I was completely shocked and surprised. I’m so excited to spend the rest of my life with you 💍 . Thank you for making me feel like a queen everyday and especially on this day. I love you!!!”

The colorful night was hosted by All The Queens Men actress and media guru Rashan Ali. Stars that popped in to show love included Smith’s Sistas costars Novi Brown, and Mignon Von. Eva Marcille and Tyler’s Perry’s Zatima stars, Crystal Renee Haslett, Devale Ellis and Nzinga Imani also showed up to the event.

Black posted pictures of the epic party and captioned the series of photos, “Happy Wife Happy Liiiiiiife 🍾🍾🍾🍾 ….and my wife loves to turn TF UP!”

Judging by the pictures they shared, they did indeed turn up – it was an ab and stripper fest to say the least.

In case you don’t know much about Smith and Black’s love story, the gorgeous couple met during the pandemic while preparing to film Season 2 of Sistas. She’s a star on the series and he had a recurring role at the time. Their chemistry was undeniable but work rules meant they couldn’t act on their fireworks.

However, after Black finished his time on the show the two reconnected and began building their beautiful love story.

Smith, 36, and Black, 35, went public with their relationship in September 2021 and by Christmas of that year, they were engaged.

“Thank you so much for all of the messages of love and support,” she wrote on Instagram after they revealed the good news. “Thank you to my family and friends for sharing this moment with me and for keeping such a huge surprise a secret 🤣🤣. This is definitely the best Christmas I’ve ever had. I get to share my life with my soul mate❤️ I love you @skyhblack unconditionally!”

We’re looking forward to celebrating the final step in their ‘forever’ once the wedding comes around! Based on their most recent celebration, it’s sure to be quite the party.