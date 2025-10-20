The Black Girl’s Guide To Travel: Learn, Laugh, And Level Up On These 'Skillcations'

Getty Images

Many of us travel to get immersed in culture, but what if your hard-earned PTO could also help you to fulfill a lifelong dream or check an experience off your bucket list? That’s where “skillcations” come in. A skillcation is a vacation where you learn hands-on skills or hobbies.

Earlier this year, my two children and I took our first family skillcation in Keystone, Colorado, during the Brotherhood of Snowsports Summit. There, my kids strapped on skis for the very first time and took lessons.

That experience inspired me to investigate what other skillcations are available that will help travelers hone a skill or pick up a new talent. These getaways centered around learning are taking off in popularity, and destinations and hotels are taking notice.

Whether you’re eager to learn wildlife photography, how to surf, or even test your mettle as a survivalist in the wilderness, we’ve put together a list of skillcations to help you get started.

Learn How to be a Cowgirl

Tombstone, Arizona

If you’ve always had a thing for spaghetti Westerns or wondered if you have what it takes to be a cowgirl, Arizona has the perfect skillcation experience for any wannabe cattle rancher. Just outside the legendary city of Tombstone, the Tombstone Monument Ranch & Cattle Company offers week-long cattle round-up packages for anyone eager to learn how to gather herds, drive cattle, and even ear-tag and brand calves.

The ranch looks like it was plucked right out of the set of an old western. Guests can opt to stay in their Grand Hotel, the Marshall’s office, or even the jail. After a long day on horseback, unwind with a shot of whiskey at the ranch’s Old Trappmann Saloon.

Guests must be at least 12 years old and have horse riding experience to participate in the roundups.

Catch a Wave

Jacó, Costa Rica

If you’re about that salt life and interested in learning to hang ten, Surf Synergy offers a seven-night immersive surf and wellness retreat. Located on Costa Rica’s central Pacific coast, this all-inclusive resort provides one-on-one surf coaching for all levels, from beginner to advanced, with six beaches to choose from. The programming includes daily yoga, guided breath work, and nutrition. By the end of the week, participants will be catching waves with confidence.

Explore Crabbing and Gullah Geechee Heritage

Charleston, South Carolina

For a cultural immersion experience, spend a day learning to catch blue crabs in Charleston while learning about the Gullah Geechee heritage. Tia Clark, a Charleston native, who started Casual Crabbing with Tia back in 2017, leads the activity. During the session, Tia provides personal, step-by-step instruction using traditional methods, such as baited baskets, casting nets, and handlining. Each participant is required to purchase a South Carolina fishing license, which goes toward funding conservation programs.

Become a RumMaster

St. Kitts

If you love spirits and have always wanted to learn more about the cultivation of some of your favorite libations, the island of St. Kitts offers a two-course RumMaster program. Located in the Caribbean, St. Kitts is home to some of the oldest rum distilleries in the region. The program will teach you everything from rum production methods and blending techniques to flavor profiling, as well as how to create spiced rum and cocktails. Kittian rum experts lead the courses. Participants will receive an official Kittian RumMaster certificate after completing each lesson.

Craft Your Own Cheese

Crans-Montana, Switzerland

Turophiles and curd nerds will rejoice over this skillcation centered around curating the world’s most beloved snack: cheese. The Six Senses Crans-Montana in Switzerland hosts the “Cheesemaking in the Alps” course, where students spend an hour and a half creating their own handmade cheese while learning some of the secrets of the art from local experts. While the cheese is resting, guests can enjoy a tour of the local museum.

Challenge Your Survival Instincts

Kassandreia, Greece

For those of us who’ve binge-watched wilderness competition shows like Survivor, Naked and Afraid, or Alone, and thought to ourselves that we too could survive in the wild, the Bear Grylls Survival Academy might be the perfect way to test your bravery. Grylls’s hand-picked instructors lead the half-day course at Sani Resort in Greece. Guests learn navigation, shelter building, spear making, and foraging for wild foods, along with fire-starting and astro-navigation techniques. The courses are free to all Sani Resort guests and are categorized into family, teen, and adult lessons.

Master the Art of Wildlife Photography on Safari

Entebbe, Uganda

If you’re an aspiring wildlife photographer, à la the late Jane Goodall, you might be interested in a Primates Photography Safari. Nkuringo Safaris offers a 10-day Great Apes Photography safari that includes gorillas, chimps, and golden monkeys in some of Uganda’s national parks. During the trek through dense forests, you will observe mountain gorillas and monkeys while professional wildlife photographers help you master your camera gear and refine your wilderness photography skills.

Whittling and Woodturning for Beginners

Cayuga County, New York

For a quieter and meditative skillcation, head to the Inns of Aurora Resort & Spa in Cayuga County, New York – Harriet Tubman’s backyard. Here, artisans guide visitors through the basics of whittling and woodturning workshops, teaching you about the tools and techniques of one of the oldest forms of art. By the end of the session, you’ll know how to turn blocks of wood into wine stoppers that you get to take home.