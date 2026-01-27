Skai Jackson Celebrates Son’s First Birthday With Mommy-And-Me Escape To Mexico

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 15: Skai Jackson attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Lionsgate’s “The Housemaid” at TCL Chinese Theatre on December 15, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Skai Jackson has successfully completed her first year of motherhood. The 23-year-old actress celebrated her baby boy’s first birthday by sharing a series of images of him over the last 12 months with her Instagram followers, and taking him on a mommy-and-me vacation.

“Happy 1st birthday to my sweet baby Kasai,” the Instagram caption read.

Some of the special candid moments captured included Jackson and baby Kasai at the beach, having bath time, and at the park.

Speaking of the beach, Jackson took her little one on a lavish trip to Mexico to celebrate his first birthday. The mother-son duo stayed at Casa Familia Punta Mita, located in Nayarit. They had a private dinner in town with close family and friends, which Jackson shared on her Instagram stories, brought to you below by BCK Online.

Kasai was born in January 2025, and the actress had him with her ex-boyfriend, Deondre Burgin. However, she didn’t announce her pregnancy until November 2024.

“I’m thrilled to begin this new chapter in my life — embracing motherhood and diving into new acting projects. My heart is so full!” Jackson told PEOPLE at the time.

The actress’s pregnancy and relationship status came as a surprise to fans, considering it wasn’t public knowledge that she was even dating at the time, and many still saw her as a Disney star rather than the adult she is. When details began to leak, it came out that the former couple had a tumultuous relationship, with Jackson filing for and being granted a restraining order against Burgin back in May of 2025. He allegedly attacked the new mom on Mother’s Day while she was holding their son. He’s also been in legal trouble, including a few run-ins with the law in 2025.

Motherhood may have had a rough start for The Smurfs star because of her ex, but she is enjoying making memories with her little one. She’s also leaning into the job on the go, as with most parents.

“I’ve learned how strong I am in this process of being a young mom,” she told E! News at the ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood event in February 2025. “There’s so many favorite moments. Just seeing my baby every day, it’s just an amazing moment. Seeing them grow, each day by each day. And just being a mom and getting back to work, that’s another favorite thing of mine. Being able to balance both.”