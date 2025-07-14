Skai Jackson Says She’s ‘Worried’ About Her Postpartum Hair Loss

Getty

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Women go through many changes before, during, and after giving birth. Postpartum hair loss is one of those changes, and actress Skai Jackson is talking about it. The actress shared her experience with the condition in a video shared on social media.

“So ya’ll know I lost my edges,” she said, adding that the filter she was using made it look a little bit worse. “But I’m getting nervous because I’m brushing my hair and it seems like a lot of strands are coming out and I hope my hair is not falling out because of postpartum.” Jackson also asked social media fans how long postpartum shedding lasts.

“Maybe I should go to the doctor and see if I have a deficiency. It could be a vitamin D deficiency or something like that, to really pinpoint it,” she concluded.

Postpartum shedding is a common condition that people who have given birth experience– up to 90% of women experience hair loss three to five months after giving birth. While Skai did point out noticeable shedding in the front of her hair, her overall appearance looks healthy.

The new mom shared the news that she gave birth to her first child, named Kasai, in January. The 23-year-old gave birth shortly after announcing her pregnancy back in November.

The Disney alum had her first bundle of joy with Deondre Burgin, 21. Their relationship was pretty low-key, but they have had their fair share of negative press over the past year. Jackson was granted a restraining order in May after she accused Burgin of attacking her on Mother’s Day while she was holding their infant.

Despite going through postpartum hair loss and challenges with the father of her child, Jackson is fully leaning into motherhood and learning on the job.

“I’ve learned how strong I am in this process of being a young mom,” she told E! News at the ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood event in February. “There’s so many favorite moments. Just seeing my baby every day, it’s just an amazing moment. Seeing them grow, each day by each day. And just being a mom and getting back to work, that’s another favorite thing of mine. Being able to balance both.”’

The Jessie actress also shared her favorite motherhood moments and reminded us that it’s the little things that matter most. “There’s so many favorite moments,” she said. “I feel like just seeing my baby every day. It’s just an amazing moment seeing them grow each day by each day.”

Sending love to all the mamas out there navigating postpartum and all the nuances that come with it.