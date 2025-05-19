Skai Jackson Granted Restraining Order Against Her Son’s Father After Alleged Mother’s Day Attack

Leon Bennett/Getty Images for ESSENCE

Former Disney star and actress Skai Jackson was granted a temporary restraining order against Deondre Burgin, the father of her infant son, Kasai, claiming he was physically violent on Mother’s Day.

According to TMZ, she filed for the restraining order in L.A. County Superior Court. She alleges that while she was holding their 3-month-old, Burgin grabbed her hair and slammed her head against a car window. She also says he went on to punch her in the face.

Burgin, 21, has a history of legal issues, including being arrested for a warrant in April and being in jail for a parole violation when she delivered Kasai in January. The 23-year-old actress says he’s put his hands on her in the past. That includes allegations that in 2024, Burgin would consistently put his hands on her—scratching, choking her, and slamming her head into a wall. In addition, she says he destroyed her phone, television, and other personal property.

If that wasn’t enough, while pregnant, she says Burgin told her to drink bleach to be rid of their unborn son, and allegedly held her at knifepoint on another occasion, claiming he would stab her in the stomach if she called for help.

Because of this latest alleged incident—and concerns she has over firearms she says Burgin owns, including a rifle—she asked for a restraining order that would keep him 100 yards away from her, their son, and even her dog. She also wants him to be ordered to go through a domestic violence treatment program, for a legal child support agreement to be put in place, and for her son’s father to pay for the legal fees regarding this matter. A temporary restraining order has since been granted, with a court hearing scheduled on June 9.

Earlier this month, it seemed things were in a decent place between the co-parents. She wished him a happy birthday in an Instagram Story, writing, “thanks for being a great dad to Kasai.”

Despite the issues with Burgin, Jackson has dived headfirst into being a working mom and found joy on the journey.

“I’ve learned how strong I am in this process of being a young mom,” she told E! News at the ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood event in February. “There’s so many favorite moments. Just seeing my baby every day, it’s just an amazing moment. Seeing them grow, each day by each day. And just being a mom and getting back to work, that’s another favorite thing of mine. Being able to balance both.”