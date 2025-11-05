Simone Biles Says You’ll Never Guess Two Of The Plastic Surgeries She's Had

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JULY 16: Simone Biles attends the 2025 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 16, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Savion Washington/FilmMagic)

Olympian and the gymnastics GOAT Simone Biles is taking a break from her sport to focus on WAG and baddie life. The legendary athlete has been looking and feeling good, and according to her, some surgical enhancements may be contributing to the noticeable glow. In a recent TikTok video, the seven-time Olympic gold medalist revealed she had three done to date that you may not be able to spot.

“I’ve had three plastic surgeries,” Simone said in a “get unready with me” TikTok video. “And two of them you would never be able to tell.”

In the caption’s post, the iconic athlete wrote, “Take your guesses,” which led to hundreds of comments from fans.

The 28-year-old didn’t leave commenters guessing too long. Within the comment section she confirmed she had a breast augmentation, a lower blepharoplasty (lower eyelid surgery), and earlobe surgery done.

The breast augmentation is not a shock to fans as many have noticed her fuller bust over the past couple of months. However, the other two surgeries were indeed inconspicuous. When replying to fans, Biles explained why she had surgery on her lower eyelids and earlobes.

“Lower bleph because I had THE WORST eye bags & ear lobe — my earring got ripped out when I was younger,” she commented.

Prior to this video, the athlete alluded to her new cleavage via an Instagram story of her doing a flip on a trampoline outside of her new home, which she built with NFL player Jonathan Owens.

“First flip – in a year – at the new house – with new [cherries emoji]” she wrote above the story. Simone didn’t say exactly when she had her surgeries done, but the breast augmentation became apparent in July when she sported a Fenty bikini while vacationing in Belize with Owens.

Biles has gotten unnecessary criticism about her appearance over the years with online users coming for everything from her hair to her muscular figure. In 2020, Biles was open about how the negative comments about her body, specifically, impacted her.

“I’ve learned to put on a strong front and let most of it slide,” she said on Instagram. “But I’d be lying if I told you that what people say about my arms, my legs, my body…of how I look like in a dress, leotard, bathing suit or even in casual pants hasn’t gotten me down at times.”

It’s good to see Biles is more comfortable and confident than before. The beauty is radiating from the inside out!