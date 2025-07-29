Simone Biles Is Unapologetically Slaying On Vacation This Summer

Simone Biles/Instagram

Every queen deserves to put her crown down and frolic on a lush island in a bikini. That’s precisely what legend Simone Biles has been doing this summer. The renowned athlete took a girls’ trip down to Virgin Gorda, British Virgin Islands, and shared snaps from the gorgeous destination with her Instagram followers. Biles, who is island hopping, was also in Belize earlier in July.

“god forbid a girl uses her passport,” the 28-year-old wrote in a caption under images of her posing in bikinis and enjoying her vacation.

In a previous post, the 11-time Olympic medal winner shared photos of her posing in a blue bikini on a yacht. Her husband, Jonathan Owens, who also happens to be her biggest fan, couldn’t help but comment on his wife’s post showing off her toned body.

“Sheesh baby i need you home asap!!! 🤤🥵💦,” the NFL player commented.

Earlier this year, the couple, who have been married since 2023, finally went on their honeymoon and chose to explore a safari in South Africa.

The decorated gymnast has much to celebrate–she recently won Best Athlete: Women’s Sports and Best Championship at the 2025 ESPYs. She gave a heartfelt speech, thanking the community that had helped her become the star athlete she is today.

“The recognition means more than you guys know,” she said during her emotional acceptance speech. “I would like to thank the people who have stood with me on this journey — my teammates, my competitors, my coaches, family, and fans who have lifted me up every step of the way. I wouldn’t be standing here without all of you.”

She concluded, “Having a strong support system that understands your dreams, who are willing to show up for you, not just when you’re winning, but when you’re struggling, too, is really important. My sincere gratitude, appreciation and love to all of you who have stood with me on this magical journey, all the highs, lows, twists and turns along the way.”

Biles has accomplished the unthinkable throughout her career, including bagging 30 medals and becoming the most decorated gymnast in World Championships history. The phenomenal athlete has also won the most World gold medals. On that note, we hope to see our sis continue resting, enjoying life, and frolicking on a few more islands.