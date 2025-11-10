Photos: Simone Biles Is Deep In Her Soft Life WAG Era

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – NOVEMBER 09: Jonathan Owens #36 of the Chicago Bears kisses wife Simone Biles before the game against the New York Giants at Soldier Field on November 09, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Simone Biles has gone from stepping on tumbling mats to stepping on football fields to support her NFL player husband, Jonathan Owens. The most decorated gymnast ever, whose sacrifice and dedication earned her every medal, is taking time out to indulge in the soft life as a WAG.

If you’ve been following the 28-year-old, you might have noticed she’s been posting her game looks, and none have disappointed so far. The gymnast hasn’t had a stray strand and almost every outfit has been marked (literally) with her marital name: “Owens.”

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – OCTOBER 26: Jonathan Owens #36 of the Chicago Bears poses for a photo with his wife Simone Biles prior to an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on October 26, 2025 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

In addition to personalized outfits, one thing fans can expect at every game Biles attends is to pack on the PDA with her hubby. There’s usually a moment during the game where the icon walks up to the field to give the Chicago Bear a hug and kiss. The doting couple have been married since 2023 and moments like this seem to be keeping the spark going amidst their busy schedules.

It’s refreshing to see the Mrs. enjoying the fruit of her labor and taking a break to do some cheering. Being the greatest gymnast is a demanding job, requiring a level of physical, mental, and emotional commitment most people couldn’t handle. For this reason, the 11-time Olympic medal holder (seven gold by the way) is hitting the brakes on that part of her life for now. In October, during an interview, she was asked whether she’d be competing at the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles. Biles said she was on the fence and is focused on her mental wellness for now.

“Everyone likes to talk about L.A. and what that road looks like for me. So currently, I am taking some time off from the gym because I think it’s really important that your physical health matches your mental health,” she said.

This tracks with what she said about competing in 2028 back in April. At the time, Biles said she wasn’t sure about the future of her career as a gymnast as she’s aging and her priorities are shifting.

​​“I’m really trying to enjoy life, to spend time with my husband [NFL player Jonathan Owens)], go support him at his games, live my life as a woman,” she said to French sports daily L’Equipe. “I’ve accomplished so much in my sport. For me to come back, it would really have to excite me.”

Off the field, the couple is also settling into domestic bliss. They completed their custom-built Texas mansion earlier this year, symbolizing a fresh start for both of them.

For the first time in years, Biles isn’t chasing a new gravity-defying skill or training for the next big competition. Instead, she’s giving herself permission to breathe, be a soft present wife, and focus on serving looks. Here are real-life embodiments of our GOAT doing all three on the field.