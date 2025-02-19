Simone Biles And Jonathan Owens Honeymoon In South Africa

Jonathan Owens/Simone Biles

Simone Biles and her husband, Jonathan Owens, are reminding us that it’s never too late to go on a honeymoon. Two years after getting married in Cabo, the couple finally gets to spend some quality time together celebrating their love. Their honeymoon destination is stunning South Africa, where they’ve been touring a safari.

“Consider this my postcard from South Africa 🇿🇦🩶🐘,” the 27-year-old Olympian wrote in the caption of an Instagram post.

In the images shared, Biles is pictured excitedly feeding an elephant while rocking safari gear. Biles also kept fans posted on the ins and outs of her honeymoon via her Instagram stories.

“Ready for our first game drive,” the renowned athlete posted in her stories before sharing a barrage of animal footage.

During their game ride, the couple spotted a range of animals, including lions, giraffes, and rhinos. They also spotted a warthog, which Biles jokingly called Pumba, about the Lion King character.

“Just a happy camper,” Biles wrote on a selfie posted in her stories. The love birds also got what must have been a relaxing a couple’s massage while immersed in nature.

The most decorated gymnast and NFL player has had an eventful two years, with Biles bagging several medals at the Paris Olympics and repeatedly making history. That same year, Owens also signed with the Chicago Bears. The couple have been focused on their careers, and that dedication has paid off. Despite their busy schedules, the item makes time to show up for one another, be it Owens taking time out to watch his wife flip and cheer her on at the Olympics or Biles showing up to his games rocking a personalized hoodie to support her man.

It’s nice to see them take time to nurture their relationship and celebrate their rare love.

The couple got married in April 2023, three years after connecting on a dating app called Raya. They also had two weddings—a simple vow exchange at the Harris County Courthouse in Houston and a lavish wedding with friends and family in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.