Sheryl Lee Ralph’s Secret To Thriving At 60+ Is Knowing Her Worth

GSK

Sheryl Lee Ralph’s motto for 2025 is “health is your greatest wealth,” and it shows. The 68-year-old Emmy-award-winning actress, activist, singer, and Broadway icon is thriving as her latest accomplishments include an ongoing role on an acclaimed sitcom Abbott Elementary, an upcoming star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and partnership with GSK on the THRIVE@50+ campaign, an initiative celebrating those 50 and older, encouraging them to continue thriving during this often busy, exciting time of life, while empowering them to learn about their risk for potential health challenges like shingles.

Shingles is a painful, blistering rash that can last weeks and disrupt work and time with family. It can be an isolating and painful experience with the potential for long-term complications. The immune system declines naturally as we age, beginning around age 50, making people more susceptible to developing shingles as they age. Age is the most critical risk factor, as most cases occur in adults 50 and older, but stress may also increase your risk.

Also, about one million people in the United States develop shingles each year, and 99% of adults 50 years and older already have the virus that causes shingles inside their body, even though not all of them will develop it. It is essential for those who are 50 years or older to speak with their doctor or pharmacist about their risk for shingles and about vaccination.

Ralph is no stranger to knowing about the painful effects of shingles, given her personal, familial experience. Hence, the campaign made sense for her to be part of, “You know my DIVA Foundation has been raising health awareness for years. So when GSK came to me with this campaign about thriving at 50+, it made sense for me to be a part of it. Shingles has been ongoing in our community, as well as not going to the doctor or taking care of yourself,” she said to ESSENCE.

Ralph continued, “I wanted to encourage our community to talk about it, because we find such shame in so many things surrounding addressing our health. I also have a personal experience with shingles, as my grandmother suffered from it. I want to encourage people to get a doctor. If you can’t get a doctor, go to the clinic.”

She believes that Black people need to prioritize their health more. “We as a people, have to know that we’re worthy of attention and care. There’s such value in loving yourself, and I don’t mean being slug about it. I don’t mean having an attitude that says I’m better than you. It’s the attitude that says, ‘I’m worthy. I’m worth it. I’m valuable,’” she shares.

Ralph also wants us to center ourselves when thinking about holistically taking care of ourselves and to avoid perceiving it as selfish to put ourselves first. “Unfortunately, in our community, we tend to neglect ourselves, because we’re taking care of others,” Ralph said.

She believes that when you love yourself, everything changes your walk, talk, and the way you interact with the world, and because you love, you know your bottom line. For Ralph, living isn’t just about surviving; it’s about thriving. “It’s not just about surviving. I love the thriving of it all. I wake up in the morning knowing that I have done my best and will continue to do better, knowing that I have taken small steps that have led to great journeys. No matter what, you are worthy,” she shared.