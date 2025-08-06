Sheryl Lee Ralph Renews Her Wedding Vows With Husband Vincent Hughes In Philadelphia

Getty

Sheryl Lee Ralph and Vincent Hughes are still going strong, decades later. The ‘Abbott Elementary’ star and the Pennsylvania state senator tied the knot 20 years ago on July 30, 2005, and recently celebrated their wedding anniversary by renewing their vows.

The Abbott Elementary star and the Pennsylvania state senator, both 68, celebrated a “recommitment ceremony” on the iconic Rocky Steps at the Philadelphia Museum of Art, according to Vogue, with 250 guests.

“My husband has turned into groomzilla, and his list is twice as long as mine,” Ralph said. However, the actress didn’t spare any expense when it came to her bridal look. She wore a stunning white strapless dress by Monsoori Haute Couture — with an 80-foot-long shawl that cascaded down the museum’s 72 steps, which is noted in the 1976 boxing movie Rocky, starring Sylvester Stallone.

Ralph, in opulent fashion, had 22 ballerinas from Philadanco carry the dress shawl. “How could I walk up all of those steps without leaving a trail of something for everybody to look at?” Ralph retorting to Vogue. Hughes, wore a white suit jacket and black trousers and walked up the steps to Diana Ross’ iconic “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” playing. “Sheryl was beautiful — is beautiful,” he told Vogue. “Coming up those steps? She was just all of that and a bag of barbecue potato chips.”

The couple recited handwritten vows, per Vogue. Following the ceremony, everyone gathered to celebrate at a reception, where Ralph treated her loved ones to a surprise performance of “L-O-V-E” by Nat King Cole.

Ralph reflected on their love story in January and addressed their nontraditional living arrangement, as she lives in Hollywood and Hughes lives in Philadelphia.

“Every two weeks, we saw each other, and it has continued to work out well. When I go to see him, I love to see him. When it’s time to leave, ‘Bye-bye. See you soon.’ I’m telling you, life is good,” Ralph explained.

She added, “He has his own life. I have my own life. He has his own real career, I have my own real career. He has his light to stand in, I have my light to stand in. He is not looking at me thinking about status or this or that. He’s doing his thing. I get to do my thing.”