Exclusive: Inside Sherri Shepherd’s Star-Studded Birthday Brunch
Courtesy of Sherri Shepherd
By Victoria Uwumarogie

We previously shared with you that actress and comedian Sherri Shepherd celebrated her 54th birthday with a belated bash attended by her famous friends, including BFF Niecy Nash. Now we’ve obtained an exclusive look at just how much fun was had by the birthday girl and her sister circle.

The party was done on Sunday, May 2, nearly two weeks after her actual birthday on April 22 because of a conflicting filming schedule. The event, which was both a brunch and a luxurious spa day, featured notable Black women in Hollywood Shepherd has worked with at one time or another. They included Nash of course, Loni Love, Garcelle Beauvais, Tisha Campbell Martin, Essence Atkins, Sheila E., Kellee Stewart, Regina Hicks, who is executive producing Shepherd’s upcoming sitcom Black Don’t Crack, and director Kelly Park.

It was a purple affair, which is Shepherd’s favorite color, with purple flowers and decor all around. Guests were treated to massages from Manly Handz (handsome men giving out much-needed spa experiences? Sign us up!), as well as a delicious meal from Chef Ian Desdune, who offered up a menu both meat lovers and vegans could appreciate. He just so happens to be the son of Academy Award-winning actress Regina King, by the way.

There were moments of pure joy with the ladies singing “The Glamorous Life” with Sheila E., as well as powerful ones too thanks to prayers led by prayer warrior Essence Atkins. For Shepherd’s first birthday party thrown by herself for herself, it was quite the celebration. Check out some special images from the brunch below.

The ladies were sitting pretty at the star-studded party.
Courtesy of Sherri Shepherd
Prayers were said before the women began dining. They were led by Shepherd’s “Black Don’t Crack” co-star, Essence Atkins, who shared a passionate plea.
Courtesy of Sherri Shepherd
The ladies all recorded themselves dancing and singing to Sheila E’s “The Glamorous Life.” The party was on May 2, which was the date she released the song 37 years ago.
Courtesy of Sherri Shepherd
As mentioned, it was a star-studded fête with guests including some of Shepherd’s closest friends from the entertainment industry.
Courtesy of Sherri Shepherd
The legendary Sheila E was present to party — no drums on hand, though. She gifted Shepherd candles from her Love Bizarre Collection.
Courtesy of Sherri Shepherd
The popular mobile spa Manly Handz gave the women hand and foot massages they wouldn’t soon forget.
Courtesy of Sherri Shepherd
A dessert table at Shepherd’s party.
Courtesy of Sherri Shepherd
A shot of the dining table before the brunch commenced. The color scheme of the brunch was purple, as it’s Shepherd’s favorite color.
Courtesy of Sherri Shepherd
Some of the delicious fare served at the brunch. The food was crafted, as mentioned, by Chef Ian Desdune, owner of Muntch and son of Regina King.
Courtesy of Sherri Shepherd
The happy, and beautiful, birthday girl.
Courtesy of Sherri Shepherd

