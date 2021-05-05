Exclusive: Inside Sherri Shepherd’s Star-Studded Birthday Brunch

Courtesy of Sherri Shepherd

We previously shared with you that actress and comedian Sherri Shepherd celebrated her 54th birthday with a belated bash attended by her famous friends, including BFF Niecy Nash. Now we’ve obtained an exclusive look at just how much fun was had by the birthday girl and her sister circle.

The party was done on Sunday, May 2, nearly two weeks after her actual birthday on April 22 because of a conflicting filming schedule. The event, which was both a brunch and a luxurious spa day, featured notable Black women in Hollywood Shepherd has worked with at one time or another. They included Nash of course, Loni Love, Garcelle Beauvais, Tisha Campbell Martin, Essence Atkins, Sheila E., Kellee Stewart, Regina Hicks, who is executive producing Shepherd’s upcoming sitcom Black Don’t Crack, and director Kelly Park.

It was a purple affair, which is Shepherd’s favorite color, with purple flowers and decor all around. Guests were treated to massages from Manly Handz (handsome men giving out much-needed spa experiences? Sign us up!), as well as a delicious meal from Chef Ian Desdune, who offered up a menu both meat lovers and vegans could appreciate. He just so happens to be the son of Academy Award-winning actress Regina King, by the way.

There were moments of pure joy with the ladies singing “The Glamorous Life” with Sheila E., as well as powerful ones too thanks to prayers led by prayer warrior Essence Atkins. For Shepherd’s first birthday party thrown by herself for herself, it was quite the celebration. Check out some special images from the brunch below.