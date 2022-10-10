Sheree Whitfield And Martell Holt Step Out For Their First Black-Tie Event As A Couple

Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member Sheree Whitfield and her new man Martell Holt stepped out in style over the weekend for their first event sighting as a pair. The couple attended athlete Aaron Ross‘s birthday party in Atlanta. Ross is the husband of Sanya Richards-Ross, retired Olympian and fellow RHOA peach holder.

Whitfield was photographed rocking a glam dress from The Ivy Showroom, while the Love & Marriage: Huntsville TV star struck a pose in a houndstooth coat, chic hat and scarf (and bowtie).

The couple are seemingly unbothered by any and all drama seeing as there has been some since their relationship went public in July. They were first spotted together working out at a park in Atlanta alongside Sheree’s dog, Gotti.

“We’ve been just hanging out,” she told TMZ over the summer. “I’m enjoying life right now.”

In August, shortly after their relationship reveal, Holt’s former mistress came out to accuse Holt of still hooking up with her despite dating the “She by Sheree” founder. She also expressed regret over having relations with Holt during his marriage to ex-wife, Melody Shari. Whitfield, who could easily be in the shade queen’s halls of fame assumedly responded by resharing a fan post with her pictures and the caption “#oldandcold,” adding her classic line, “who gone check me boo.”

Whitfield and Holt met through a mutual friend and the beauty has already introduced him to friends and family.

She also spoke on Holt during the RHOA reunion, answering a viewer who inquired why she would give Holt the time of day after cheating on his ex-wife. She said that he’s not the type of person she thought he was based on who he presents himself as on Love & Marriage: Huntsville.

“Watching the show, he is someone I would never ever think I would want to talk to, definitely not date,” she said. “But getting to know him is like a totally different person, I promise you.”