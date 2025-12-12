A Chicago Hotel Is Bringing Holiday Cheer — And Luxury —To Families With Its Epic Elf Life Suite

Sheraton Grand Chicago Riverwalk

I’ve been blessed to stay in some really nice hotels in my career. From oceanfront rooms overlooking the border of France and Italy to cozy domestic digs in Fort Lauderdale. But the good cheer and comfort I found during a few days at the Sheraton Grand Chicago Riverwalk truly takes the cake. Why? Beyond treating me well, it created an unforgettable experience for my kids, thanks to the holiday spirit woven into every corner of the space.

For those who don’t know, the Sheraton Grand Chicago Riverwalk, a Marriott Bonvoy property in their vast catalogue, sits in the heart of downtown, overlooking the Chicago River. It offers prime views of major attractions and puts you within walking distance of the Magnificent Mile, which is a stretch of Michigan Avenue filled with luxury shopping and fine dining. It’s a beautiful setting year-round, but it becomes especially magical during the holidays.

So does the Sheraton. The lobby goes all out, with festive décor and a towering Christmas tree. Inside of the property’s restaurant, Shula’s Steak House, they create the Sheraton Sleigh Bar—a limited-time pop-up that transforms the dining room into a winter wonderland. It’s complete with holiday drinks, photo ops, and even visits from Santa (the next chance to see him before his work on the 25th is December 20 from 5 to 7 p.m.).

But nothing compares to what they’re doing with their Elf Life Suite Package. The accommodations, on the top floor, offer sweeping views of the lake and skyline, which is breathtaking by day and sparkling at night. The suite itself, with its warm living room, work area overlooking the river, and spacious bedroom, is beautiful on its own. What pushes it over the top are the cheerful decorations placed throughout. We were one of the first to experience the package, and our jaws dropped the moment we stepped inside. Furry stockings greeted us at the door, multiple Christmas trees glowed with lights and ornaments, and a hot chocolate bar, complete with marshmallows, chocolate, whipped cream, and candy canes, was ready to go. Just pour the ready-to-go drink and customize it to your liking.

There was mistletoes hanging (including over the bed!), light-up signs, holiday gnomes, mini furry trees, gingerbread houses, a “Falalala” sign over the full-length mirror, wreaths, garland, bells, nutcrackers—you name it. The suite was drenched in holiday magic. Aside from stepping out for Thanksgiving dinner with family, we barely wanted to leave. We curled up on the couch, watched holiday movies (and both football and basketball games!), and enjoyed endless hot chocolate.

Another perk of the package is a complimentary breakfast for two adults and two children at the property’s Riverside Café. It’s offered through an open buffet that includes everything from Greek yogurt to made-to-order omelets and a plethora of pastries. The suite stay also includes a guaranteed 2 p.m. late checkout, which is a lifesaver on your final morning. And the sweetest surprise? Gifts for the kids: two Elf on the Shelf dolls, complete with storybooks.

The holidays are my favorite time of year. Before we even left NYC, I had already decked out our home with a tree, lights, and plenty of décor to keep the kids joyful despite the early sunsets. So to travel and find a hotel that brought them that same joy—if not more—made the experience feel even more luxurious. My oldest literally shouted “WOW!” as soon as we opened the door. And being within brief walking distance of the Magnificent Mile made Black Friday strolling with my kids accessible (and allowed for quick returns to the hotel when they were tired of that stroll).

Other close-by conveniences include an AMC Theatre and a Target next door (if you’re not boycotting) to get anything you forgot to pack. And despite the cold—because it is Chicago—drivers can park in the warm, underground garage ($70 a day for on-site parking), which helps you connect to Lower Wacker Drive for easier, wind-free access.

I’d also be remiss not to mention the warmth of the staff. From the doorman who guided us to the garage after our nearly 13-hour drive, to the front-desk attendant who kept us laughing, to the custodial and restaurant teams who made us feel at home (one custodian saw the Elf Life Suite decorated for the first time and was just as delighted as we were), we felt genuinely welcomed throughout our stay.

Plenty of hotels offer luxurious accommodations, but it’s rare to find one that makes you feel truly at home from start to finish. The queen-sized bed, the rolling bed for our sons, the sectional couch, the huge circular dining table—they were all cozy for apparent reasons. But the atmosphere, the lights, and the energy brought a special kind of joy to the start of our holiday season. It’s a place we look forward to visiting again, whether we’re on the suite level or closer to the bottom, because the location and hospitality were exceptional.

And when you visit, you’ll feel that spirit—and those good vibes—too.

The Elf Life Suite Package is running until January 10, 2026. Visit mariott.com to learn more.