Shemar Moore And Girlfriend Learn The Sex of Their Baby During Helicopter Reveal

Fatherhood is quickly approaching for Shemar Moore! Earlier this week, Moore, 52, announced that he will be a first-time father. Moore shared a video on Instagram Tuesday of him and Jesiree Dizon, 39, finding out the sex of their baby on the way, due next month.

“Today is the day. Your boy got butterflies; this is a special day, a legendary day,” Moore said before the reveal. He also added that his late mother, Marilyn Wilson Moore, was in heaven “smiling; she’s so proud.”

The Diary of A Mad Black Woman actor continued, “It’s either going to be Legend, little homie, or Frankie, little baby girl. And I’m about to be a father come February 8, 2023.”

Dizon, looked into the camera, sharing that she feels both excited and nervous.

“I would love a boy because my boy is easy, and I could have ten of him,” says the soon-to-be mom of three. “But I kind of want a girl because then we can have one more because if I have a boy, we’re one and done and that’s not okay with me.”

She added, “I honestly just want whatever is healthy, happy — like he says 10 fingers, 10 toes — I’m just so excited about this portion of our life together, and it’s going to be amazing.”

Soon after, the helicopter released pink smoke–the two discovered they’d have a baby girl. This was an emotional moment for Moore as he tearfully laughed, embracing that he’ll be a girl dad next month.

This will be Moore’s first child, and on an episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show set to air in late January, the actor shared that becoming a father is something his late mother always dreamt of.

“I’m Shemar Moore, 52½ years old. My mother is in heaven, right now it’ll be the third anniversary on February 8,” he said in a preview of the episode. “And on February 8, I’m going to make one of her dreams come true because, in real life, Shemar Moore is about to be a daddy.”

The audience was ecstatic about the news and broke into applause. “I’m so excited. I’m sorry she can’t be here. I was worried for a while that it was a ‘that ship has sailed’ kind of thing, but God had my back and things lined up.”