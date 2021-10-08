She Got Now Returns To Empower The Next Generation of HBCU Female Leaders

Homecoming season may look different this year, but the culture and pride that live on (and beyond) the campuses of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) will never be relinquished.

If you’ve ever attended an HBCU Homecoming, you’ve first-hand experienced the energy and family-like atmosphere that permeates the campus, as alumni reminisce for a weekend, current students participate in a myriad of cultural events and prospective students are exposed to college life. Recognizing the significance of this unparalleled moment, ESSENCE and Pepsi are once again shining a light on the remarkable culture of HBCUs through the return of the “She Got Now” multi-tiered program this October.

Kicking off at Hampton University’s Homecoming with a special performance by DJ Envy, “She Got Now” will consist of a multi-campus recruitment tour that also includes visits to Howard University’s Homecoming and the Florida Classic – an annual rivalry football game between Bethune-Cookman and Florida A&M. At each visit, students will have a chance to learn more about the “She Got Now” program and internship opportunities at PepsiCo, as well as enjoy music, merchandise, free Pepsi and much more.

​“We are honored to partner with ESSENCE again for the ‘She Got Now’ program as we celebrate the return of homecoming season,” said Derek Lewis, President, South Division, PepsiCo Beverages North America. “As a Hampton alum myself, I know how important on campus recruitment is for students, which is why it’s been an anchor point from the program’s inception.”

With many companies recently increasing their commitment to HBCUs, it’s important to establish a strong, genuine connection with HBCU students by meeting them where they are, understanding their interests and learning ways to support them on their journey. The ultimate goal of “She Got Now” is to celebrate, support and honor young Black women making strides and shifting culture at their respective HBCUs, while also guiding them to success through career opportunities.

For the third consecutive year, up to 12 amazing HBCU women will be granted a one-of-a-kind opportunity to join PepsiCo as interns, with the potential to be hired for a full-time role.

Applications for the “She Got Now” Allen McKellar Jr. Internship Program are open now through December to young Black women aspiring to attend or are currently attending an HBCU. To learn more about the program and the experiences of past interns, head over to www.essence.com/shegotnow.