Former NFL Star Shaun Alexander And Wife Valerie Are Expecting Baby #14

Former NFL MVP Shaun Alexander is about to be on diaper duty — for the fourteenth time. The former NFL player revealed that his wife, Valerie, is currently pregnant with their 14th child during an appearance on the Up & Adams show on Thursday (Sept. 25).

“We’re just now starting to tell people, but No. 14 is in the belly,” Alexander said.

The Seattle Seahawks alumn, 48, came on the show to discuss Harvest Covenant, an athletic program for homeschooled kids he and Valerie founded.

He didn’t share the sex of the baby, but the couple currently have 10 girls and three boys together. Their names are Heaven, Trinity, Eden, Joseph, Justus, Temple, Honor, Jedidiah, Torah, Eternity, Hosanna, Hope, and Judea. Sadly, their ninth child, Torah, died 70 days after birth in 2017.

The Alexanders have an official family page where they share snippets from their life as a big brood. Valerie posted the news on the page, sharing their elation about their baking bundle of joy via a video of her pregnancies over the years.

“I am so excited about our newest little one, arriving 2/17/2026!!” the caption of the post started. “Every child is a miracle, a blessing, and a gift!! We thank God for each of our children and count them as true treasures!!”

The caption ended with a bible verse affirming what a blessing children are.

“Psalm 127:3

Behold, children are a heritage from the Lord,

the fruit of the womb a reward,” the post ended.

Celebrations are ongoing in the bustling Alexander household. Earlier in the month, they celebrated Shaun turning 48. He was surrounded by his wife and kids who serenaded him, singing Happy Birthday.

“This weekend, we celebrated this incredible man with our oldest daughters!!!” Valerie wrote on Instagram in a post in September. “I am so grateful you were born 48 years ago and for the life we’ve shared!!!❤️❤️❤️HAPPY 48th Birthday!!! Love you so much!!!”

The Alexanders have been married for over two decades–they said “I do” in 2002. Before they wed, he was celibate, not even kissing his wife until they were married, citing his faith for that decision to be patient.

“If you’re patient with your walk and don’t jump into things that married people do, you’ll see the perfect mate for you,” he said in an Athletes in Action USA interview, noting he prayed for his wife since he was 16, jotting down characteristics he hoped for in a long-term partner. He thought he’d found it in a girl he was dating in college, but God told him she wasn’t it. After being drafted 19th by the Seattle Seahawks, which he was disappointed about, it ended up being a life-changing moment.

“First day, I meet a guy who played with me in college at Alabama. He was a senior when I was a freshman. He was already with the Seattle Seahawks. I get there, he introduced me to his girlfriend, he introduced me to his girlfriends’ roomate — that was my wife.”

He added, “I’m like, ‘Wow God. I don’t even have to try…every time you move me, by just me staying obedient, being faithful to your word and trusting your word and agreeing with your word. I don’t have to try for blessings. I don’t have to force my own knowledge or my own gifts or my own talents for blessings. All I have to do is walk it out.”

And 14 kids with one woman? Blessed indeed. Congratulations to the Alexanders!