Let's Talk About Sex: 8 Sexual Positions To Try This Summer

Getty

Summer’s here and so is the heat, outside and in the sheets. Whether you’re boo’d up long-term, exploring something new, or need a steamy moment between hotel check-ins, these summer sex positions bring the fire and keep things pleasure-first. Sex positions for the summer should allow you to celebrate and enjoy your and your partner’s bodies, regardless of whether they fit the typical summer body model. Any position that suits your level of flexibility and mobility will suffice, but here are a few suggestions.

Check out some of the fun summer sexual positions from sex experts, Dr. Candice Hargons and Shamyra Howard, below.

Dr. Candice Hargons:

Cowgirl allows your partner to enjoy looking at the top of your body. Your partner can also support you by holding your hands or hips if you begin to feel tired. You can also better control the depth and pace of penetration.

Doggy style is a great option when you want less control. Your partner can see how beautiful you are from behind, and they are better able to control depth and pace.

Scissoring works well for non-penetrative genital stimulation. It allows for rubbing and friction at the level both partners prefer.

In the Lotus position, when both partners sit facing each other with their legs intertwined, it also provides greater physical closeness. Additionally, it allows for more physical closeness, enabling deep kissing.

Spooning, with both partners on their sides, facing the same way, is a position that supports a wider range of abilities and provides ample skin-to-skin contact. It also better allows the partner in the front to receive clitoral stimulation with a toy or fingers if they want to touch themselves, since they’re not kneeling like in doggy style.

Shamyra Howard:

For Long-Term Lovers: “The Lounger”

For couples who know each other’s rhythms but want a new twist on connection, and a little lazy summer luxury.

How to do it:

Lie back on a lounge chair or propped-up pillows. One partner reclines, while the other straddles, facing forward or in a reverse-cowgirl style. The key is leisurely grinding over pounding. Add lube, make eye contact, and tease each other. This is slow, intentional, feel-good sex at its finest.

Shamyra Tip: Bring a feather, ice cube, or sensual massage oil into play. Summer’s about indulgence, and your partner’s body is the whole damn buffet.

For People Dating: “The Beach Towel Twist”

This position says, “We’re having fun, but the chemistry is real.” Great for bedroom (or backyard) heat without needing 10 pillows and a safety net.

How to do it:

Lay a beach towel on the floor (or on a bed) and have one partner lie on their stomach, with their hips slightly raised using a pillow or rolled towel. The other partner enters from behind, kneeling. It’s an intimate angle that allows for deeper thrusts and full-body contact. Perfect for building that summer “we can’t keep our hands off each other” energy.

Shamyra Tip: Use Your Mouth! Whisper what you love about the way they feel. The combo of physical closeness + verbal affirmation? Next level.

For the On-the-Go Quickie: “Carry-On Vibes”

Summer travel can mean tight schedules and tight living quarters, but that doesn’t mean the sex has to be forgettable. This one is quick, dirty, and made for hotel rooms, rest stops, or “we’ve only got 15 minutes.”

How to do it:

Standing face-to-face (or even from behind), one partner bends slightly over the bathroom counter or against a wall. Add a penis ring and use the We-Vibe Melt 2 for direct clitoral air pulse stimulation. It keeps hands free, and the melt’s sleek shape means it fits right between bodies. Pair it with the We-Vibe Pivot Ring or Lovehoney Bionic Bullet Ring. Both give extra external stimulation to both partners.

Shamyra Tip: Keep these toys in your carry-on or weekender. They’re discreet, rechargeable, and TSA-friendly, because pleasure shouldn’t stay home while you travel.