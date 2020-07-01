Watch Now: Setting Financial Goals as a Couple

Marriage is a partnership in every way, so why is money so hard to talk about? In this episode of Currency Conversations, explore how you can have shared goals as a couple and still have the things you want as individuals.

Saundra Davis, Financial Coach, Educator and Consultant, @sage.money sits down with two real-life, married couples for a very real conversation about setting financial goals. In this candid exchange, these men and women talk openly about letting go of shame, investing in yourself as well as others and so much more—this is definitely a must-watch moment!