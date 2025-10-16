Sergio Hudson Brings His Signature Glamour To The Road In A Chic Collab With Volvo

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Luxury meets the fast lane in a new collab that’s turning heads on and off the runway. To celebrate 70 years in the U.S., Volvo Cars has teamed up with fashion designer Sergio Hudson on a limited-edition capsule that blends style, sustainability, and Southern roots. The exclusive drop includes a tailored car coat and a belt inspired by Volvo’s all-electric EX90 SUV.

Hudson, known for dressing powerhouses like Beyoncé, Michelle Obama, and Keke Palmer, combined the collection with Volvo’s signature Scandinavian minimalism and his own flair for sophisticated confidence. Each piece is made-to-order and crafted in the U.S., launching online October 20, 2025.

The collaboration is especially personal for Hudson, a proud South Carolina native. Volvo’s EX90 is assembled in nearby Ridgeville, making this creative union a homegrown moment.

“Visiting the Charleston Plant, I was struck by the intentionality behind every design choice. I witnessed an attention to detail I apply during my own design process,” Hudson shared in a statement. “The EX90 in particular is warm, sophisticated and mindfully crafted. I wanted to capture that same feeling of elevated comfort and conscious luxury in pieces that make you feel elegant and confident.”

That connection between precision and personality is exactly what drew Volvo to Hudson. “This collaboration is a celebration of luxurious style, purpose and our presence in the Charleston area,” said Kelly Mason, Head of Communications at Volvo Car Americas. “By joining forces with Sergio Hudson, we’re merging automotive design with a modern vision of fashion in a collection that empowers you to feel more confident. Hudson’s meticulous attention to detail mirrors our own philosophy of Swedish craftsmanship, creating pieces that honor both our automotive heritage and modern luxury.”

The capsule includes two key pieces designed to elevate everyday luxury:

Tailored Wool Blend Car Coat ($1,895): Cut from the same responsibly sourced wool used in Volvo’s EX90 seat upholstery, this coat reimagines the vintage “car coat” with an oversized, contemporary fit. Its mid-thigh length enables easy movement, making it perfect for a polished day out or a powerful commute.

Nordico in Dawn Belt ($225): Inspired by Volvo's pioneering three-point seatbelt, this piece uses Nordico upholstery from the EX90 interior and features a platinum-finished buckle embossed with both the Volvo and Sergio Hudson logos.

Hudson also styled three looks around the capsule that pair each of the items in the collab with existing garments in his fashion line. The looks make it possible for the coat and belt to seamlessly transition from day to night.

Look One : Casual Luxury featuring the High Waist Boot Cut Trouser in Light Weight Denim

: Casual Luxury featuring the High Waist Boot Cut Trouser in Light Weight Denim Look Two : Signature Suit Mode featuring the Houndstooth Classic Vest and Houndstooth Signature Pant

: Signature Suit Mode featuring the Houndstooth Classic Vest and Houndstooth Signature Pant Look Three: Afterhours Authority featuring the Long Sleeve Paillette Embroidered Mini Dress

Hudson and Volvo are united by a shared commitment to craftsmanship, sustainability, and the power of design to inspire and empower.

As mentioned, the Sergio Hudson x Volvo Cars collection will be available starting October 20, exclusively online in the U.S., Canada, and the UK on https://www.volvocars.com/us/l/sergio-hudson/. Each piece is made-to-order and produced in the U.S.