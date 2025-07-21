Serena Williams Glows In Tropical Vacation Photos, Flaunting Her Fit Physique

Serena Williams/Instagram

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Some of our favorite celebrities have been committed to their fitness goals, and the results are in. Serena Williams was open about her desire to tone up her physique after baby number two, and she’s looking snatched as ever.

The tennis icon showcased her toned body in recent vacation photos. Williams took time out to venture on a girls’ trip and spend some time living lavishly on a boat.

“Me and my girls… are out in the streets tonight.

But we starting here.” her caption read.

The tennis pro looked stunning in a powder blue two-piece swimsuit. In the videos shared, Williams was having much-deserved fun with two friends on a yacht.

To be a four-time Olympic gold medalist requires a level of discipline, and the athlete brings that to her fitness journey. She first announced her desire to get back in shape in January 2024.

“Alright, I’m getting back into the swing of things,” the 23-time Grand Slam champion said in an Instagram Reel at the time. “This is not my usual weight, but it’ll do until I get back to where I need to be.”

Transparency is something Williams values, so she kept fans posted on the journey, even when things didn’t seem to be moving as quickly as she’d like. In May, the athlete shared a vulnerable post about feeling stagnant in her fitness journey.

“I’ve been gyming a lot, but I don’t know if the needle is moving,” Serena said in an Instagram video of her trying to fit into a Valentino skirt that wouldn’t go up all the way. “I can’t say I’m happy about this. It’s getting there. It’s almost there.”

“I just wanna cry,” she said while adding thats he wasn’t going to give up, “but I’m not. I’m gonna stop eating all those snacks.”

Serena did eventually hit her weight loss goal in December 2024 when she was finally able to fit into her denim Valentino skirt she bought while pregnant with her second daughter. Her achievement is a reminder that fitness goals often take time, but consistency will get you there. Nonetheless, the sports star isn’t slacking when it comes to staying active and is maintaining her new physique.

Earlier this month, Williams showed off her toned stomach and arms in an Instagram post.

“Working out and working on my angles,” she wrote under a picture of her in the gym and teasing fans with her abs.

The 43-year-old is a mother to two kids Olympia, 7, and Adira River, 1, with her longtime husband Alexis Ohanian.