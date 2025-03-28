The GOAT Drops The Mic: Serena Williams Introduces The 2025 Lincoln Navigator

As the greatest of all time, Serena Williams’ mere existence is a mic drop to all of the haters.

And as such, it’s only right that the tennis legend and long-time ambassador for Lincoln, partner with the automotive brand to introduce their all-new 2025 Navigator. And if their relationship with Williams’ signifies anything in comparison to their latest vehicle, it is a “mic-drop” indeed.

A car we all know and love, the Lincoln Navigator burst onto the scene in 1997, pretty much creating the premium full-size luxury SUV category out of thin air. Over the years, it’s become something of a cultural legend—showing up in music videos, movie scenes, and becoming a status symbol that goes way beyond just being a set of wheels.

Article continues after video.

The 2025 Navigator cuts through the noise when it comes to the brand’s commitment to innovation. Over the years, the model has introduced groundbreaking features that have set new industry standards. In 2003, it was among the first to offer air suspension and a rear-seat entertainment system. By 2007, it pioneered a rearview camera and power-folding third-row seats. The 2018 model introduced a 360-degree camera system and became the first full-size luxury SUV with a 10-speed automatic transmission.

Most recently, Lincoln has elevated its flagship vehicle with features that transform the driving experience. The new Navigator introduces the Lincoln Digital Experience, complete with an immersive 48-inch panoramic display that offers unprecedented connectivity and personalization. Lincoln Rejuvenate takes the concept of luxury to new heights, creating a “spa on wheels” that engages all the senses—sight, sound, touch, and even scent.

If the GOAT co-signs this, we know the launch is sure to be (almost) as legendary as well.

The campaign, set to debut during the Elite Eight March Madness Game on Saturday, March 29th, will roll out across linear broadcast, streaming platforms, digital, and out-of-home advertising starting Tuesday, April 1st.

Name a better automotive collaboration duo when it comes to Serena Williams and the Lincoln Navigator? We’ll wait, because nothing is competing with two icons (and OGs) that have consistently defied expectations and set new standards in their respective fields. And they’ll both continue dropping mics along the way.