Serena Williams Just Released A Children’s Clothing Collection, With Her Daughters As Stars Of The Campaign

Tennis legend Serena Williams is a woman of many talents. One is fashion design, which she studied at the Art Institute of Fort Lauderdale. Another is being a hands-on working mom to daughters Olympia, 7, and Adira, 1. Williams is combining those two loves for her next big project: a children’s clothing collection. It’s all inspired by her devotion to family and her bond with her kids.

The icon is teaming up with an authority in children’s fashions, Janie and Jack, to launch the collection, which is now live. “Serena has been our dream partner since the moment she became a mother. We were so excited when we first saw her dress Olympia in Janie and Jack at Wimbledon,” said Parnell Eagle, President and Chief Commercial Officer for Janie and Jack, in a statement. “Her vision and creativity brought a fresh perspective to every design, resulting in a collection that exudes her iconic style and celebrates family bonds. It’s been a privilege to work alongside Serena, and we’re excited to offer families timeless pieces that inspire connection and special moments together.”

In addition to it being Williams’s first foray into this lane, it’s also the first time she’ll front a campaign with both of her daughters, who were photographed in her creations, designed for kids from infancy to up to 12 years old and girls and boys alike. The limited edition collection, in shades of pink, yellow, orange and floral prints, is the perfect vibe as we usher in spring. As a bonus, there are mommy-and-me styles in case you want to match with your wee one.

We had the pleasure of picking Williams’s brilliant mind to find out why this was the perfect collaboration, how her own style has changed since she became a mother, and what it was like to share this major moment in her career and brand with her biggest inspirations—her daughters.

ESSENCE: You’re not new to fashion! But what made you want to work on a children’s line?

Serena Williams: I’ve designed in different spaces before, but creating a children’s line felt really personal. Becoming a mom changed my perspective on fashion—I wanted to design something that reflects the joy, energy, and love that comes with this stage of life.

In addition to spring, what inspired the designs and shades that you desired for the line?

The colors and prints were inspired by the excitement of spring—those carefree moments of sunshine, adventure, and making memories with my girls. I wanted the collection to reflect that same sense of fun, warmth, and effortless style.

What did it mean to you to be able to shoot the campaign with Olympia and Adira?

It meant so much to share this experience with them. This collection is a reflection of our bond, and having them be part of the shoot brought that to life in the most natural and beautiful way.

Does Olympia already have a distinct sense of style when picking out what she’s going to wear from day to day? If so, what are her staples?

Olympia has always been really into picking out her own outfits, and it’s amazing to see how her style has evolved. Lately, she’s been having fun mixing bold colors and different textures, always creating something fresh and exciting. She really loves expressing herself through her clothes!

There are stars who keep their kids, including babies, in designer threads. But what do you love about Janie and Jack for your girls?

I’ve been shopping at Janie and Jack since Olympia was born, so it feels really special to collaborate with them. I’ve always loved how they blend classic style with playful touches. Their clothes are beautifully made, but they also let my girls be themselves—comfortable and free to play, which is exactly what I want for them.

Styles are priced from $18.50-$175. Check out the full collection at JanieandJack.com.