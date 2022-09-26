25 Times Serena Williams Was Twinning With Her Bestie — Daughter Alexis Olympia

Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty ImagesJay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Serena Williams said it herself: “This mama waited my whole life to be twins with her.” She said that about wearing matching gear with daughter Alexis Olympia when the cutie patootie was just a year old. Now five, her famous mom hasn’t slowed down with her love of finding fashions she can pull off with her mini, from princess dresses to swimsuits to full tennis gear and designer threads, this mother and daughter match the best.

Serena might have another mini to dress up like herself soon enough. The icon recently announced that she was ready to step away from tennis not only to focus on other ventures, but to expand her family.

“In the last year, Alexis and I have been trying to have another child, and we recently got some information from my doctor that put my mind at ease and made me feel that whenever we’re ready, we can add to our family,” she said in Vogue. “I definitely don’t want to be pregnant again as an athlete. I need to be two feet into tennis or two feet out.”

“Believe me, I never wanted to have to choose between tennis and a family,” she added. “I don’t think it’s fair. If I were a guy, I wouldn’t be writing this because I’d be out there playing and winning while my wife was doing the physical labor of expanding our family. Maybe I’d be more of a Tom Brady if I had that opportunity. Don’t get me wrong: I love being a woman, and I loved every second of being pregnant with Olympia. I was one of those annoying women who adored being pregnant and was working until the day I had to report to the hospital — although things got super complicated on the other side. And I almost did do the impossible: A lot of people don’t realize that I was two months pregnant when I won the Australian Open in 2017. But I’m turning 41 this month, and something’s got to give.”

She decided to be two feet out after all, marking her recent play at the U.S. Open as her very last tournament appearance. During those must-see matches, daughter Olympia was present, showing up in the same ensemble as her mother, taking a page out of her book by wearing beads and braids. In addition to that, she taking photos of her mom, cheering her on.

We’ll miss seeing Alexis Olympia turned up while watching her mom on the tennis court, but the good news is, we’re sure we can enjoy many more of their twinning moments on social media. The two already have filled up Serena’s Instagram page in the cutest mommy-daughter duds.

In honor of Serena’s birthday, check out photos of her and her best friend, daughter Alexis, twinning in adorable fashion.