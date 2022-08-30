Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

With beads in her hair and an ensemble matching her mother’s outfit, 4-year-old Alexis Olympia Ohanian was seen in the stands watching Serena Williams play in round one of the U.S. Open on Monday (August 29). It was the first of Williams’s attempts to win her 24th Grand Slam before bowing out of the sport and pursuing a new path. She won her first-round match against Danka Kovinić as her daughter cheered her on, even snapping her picture alongside her dad Alexis Sr. and aunt Isha Price.

US player Serena Williams’ daughter Alexis Olympia takes a picture before her mother plays against Montenegro’s Danka Kovinic during their 2022 US Open Tennis tournament women’s singles first round match at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York, on August 29, 2022. (Photo by KENA BETANCUR / AFP) (Photo by KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images)

In addition to watching her mom dominate on the court, we have also seen little Alexis Olympia in several pictures and videos on the tennis court with her legendary mama. Yet, you might be surprised to learn that she is not as enthusiastic about tennis as one might have assumed, despite being the daughter of the greatest tennis player ever.

“We do everything together. We go on dates and it’s so cool because she likes everything I do except for tennis,” Williams said while speaking at a panel called “A Conversation with Champions” ahead of the U.S. Open, which officially started on Monday.

That said, this isn’t Williams’s first time disclosing that her little one has other more dominant interests. “Honestly, she likes playing piano,” the 40-year-old mom said on Jimmy Kimmel Live last September. “When she was in my belly, I played a lot of piano music.”

NEW YORK, USA, August 29: Serena Williams’s daughter Olympia and husband Alexis Ohanian take pictures and cheer as Serena Williams of the United States enters the arena for her match against Danka Kovinic of Montenegro on Arthur Ash Stadium in the Women’s Singles round one match during the US Open Tennis Championship 2022 at the USTA National Tennis Centre on August 29th 2022 in Flushing, Queens, New York City. (Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images)

The 23-time Grand Slam champion has referred to Alexis Olympia as her “little buddy” and said she’s really fun to be around. “I see a lot of my personality in her and it’s just a great time to have her around now to see what I do on a daily,” she said at the pre-U.S. Open panel. Williams and her mini spend a generous amount of time doing everything from traveling to making TikTok videos together, which Alexis Olympia definitely seems to enjoy.

Article continues after video.

Whether her daughter grows up to be a tennis player, fan or none of the above, she will for sure be proud of her mom for exuding Black excellence, dominating the tennis world for decades, and making the sport more accessible to Black girls globally.