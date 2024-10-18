Serena Williams Shared She Removed A Cyst The 'Size Of A Small Grapefruit' From Her Neck

Getty

Serena Williams, 43, revealed to her TikTok family that she had a branchial cyst (fluid-filled sacs that appear on the side of your neck), which are the size of a small grapefruit, removed from her neck.

The Olympic champion discovered a lump in her neck back in May and went straight to her doctor, who ordered her to get an MRI scan to check the lump out.

@serena Back in May I found a lump showing on my neck. I immediately went to the doc got a mri and was told I have a brachial cyst. Have you ever heard of that? They said I don’t need to get it removed if I don’t want. So I did not get it but it kept growing. I decided to get more test and 3 test and one biopsy later everything is still negative but doctors advised I get it removed asap because it was the size of a small grapefruit and it could get infected or worse leak. So this is me removing it. I am feelimg so grateful, and fortunate everything worked out, and most of all I’m healthy. I still made it to American doll with Olympia as promised. And yes all is ok. 🙏🏿🙏🏿 #fyp #foryourpage #serenawilliams #mom ♬ original sound – Serenawilliams

“They said I don’t need to get it removed if I don’t want to. So I did not get it, but it kept growing,” she continued. “I decided to get more test[s], and 3 test[s] and one biopsy later; everything is still negative, but doctors advised I get it removed asap because it was the size of a small grapefruit and it could get an infected or worse leak.”

Williams expressed gratitude for the outcome, stating that she was “so fortunate everything worked out, and most of all I’m healthy,” before noting that “all is okay.”

The mom of two also shared insights to what her experience in the hospital was with fans in a TikTok video.

In a voiceover, the investor and entrepreneur said, “Hey, so a lot has been happening. I had surgery recently where I had to take some yucky medicine that I hated so much.”

She continued, “I went under for it but they had to put a drain in it because it was so much. But everything worked out. And I feel really happy to have worked with some great doctors, a little scared here, but excited to move on to the next steps of healing.”

Ultimately the tennis pro described the surgery was “successful” and said the medicine prescribed to her was working.

Williams and her family engaged in a much-needed fun activity at the American Doll store after her procedure. The 23-time Grand Slam singles champion and four-time Olympic gold medal holder has two children, Adira, 13 months, and Olympia, 7, with her husband, Alexis Ohanian.

We’re glad to see her fairing well after surgery!