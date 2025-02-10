Exclusive: Pregnant Serayah Calls It A ‘Blessing’ To Be Expecting Baby With Partner Joey Bada$$

Mark Gunter/Getty Images for Runway 7

Serayah is having a baby!

In case you missed the big news, the actress and singer took part in the Adore Me fashion show as party of New York Fashion Week on February 5, stepping out in a look that revealed an adorable baby bump. It will be her first child with boyfriend Joey Bada$$, rapper and actor, whom she’s been in a relationship with since 2023. As was evident on the runway, she looks good, and according to the star, she feels even better.

“It feels so surreal; every day, I am amazed at what my body is capable of,” she tells ESSENCE exclusively. “I’m so excited to start this new chapter in my life, and I’m looking forward to all of the adventures that come along with it.”

The couple, who always look very much in love whether they’re popping up at Fashion Week, vacationing together, or stepping out in style for red-carpet events, are excited about their future together.

“We are both in love with the idea of expanding our family together. It’s a blessing to be able to share these moments and be in harmony about it all,” she shares.

Mark Gunter/Getty Images for Runway 7

The announcement comes as Serayah is celebrating another “baby” of sorts: her new single, “IDFN,” which stands for “I Don’t Fix Ni–as.” The track is from her EP Archives (Extended Version), which came out in 2024. She also has three film projects in post-production that are coming soon. Sis is booked and busy, and pregnancy isn’t going to slow that down. In fact, Serayah tells us that she’s more motivated than ever.

“I’m going to be dropping a few visuals and staying creative during this time. It’s so important to me to have the outlet of my music to be able to express myself from,” she says. “This new chapter of motherhood has lit a new flame in the way I grind. I’m thinking big!”

“I feel more driven and more focused than ever before,” Serayah adds. “I plan to keep inspiring and sharing my love for art with the world in multiple different ways.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 07: Serayah (L) and Joey Badass attend A model the Kim Shui fashion show during 2025 New York Fashion Week on February 07, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Manny Carabel/Getty Images)

As for the rapper, this will be his second child. He’s already a girl dad and said back in 2018, not too long after the birth of daughter Indigo Rain, that fatherhood forever changed him. “It’s amazing, bro” he told Peter Rosenberg at the time on Open Late. “Honestly, to say the least, it’s a life-changer for sure. To just see this little human that you participated in, you co-created with someone, to see, like, you. She’s like my little twin. It’s honestly the most heartwarming thing that’s ever happened to me, and it happens literally every time I look in her eyes. It’s a great feeling, bro. I love it.”

It’s safe to say that becoming a father of two will be another epic and gratifying chapter for the Power Book III: Raising Kanan star. We’re beyond excited for Serayah and Mr. Bada$$ and wish them the best as they start their family.