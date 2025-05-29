Serayah And Joey Bada$$ Threw A Stylish Baby Shower To Celebrate Their Bundle Of Joy

Getty

From the outside, actress Serayah McNeill and Joey Bada$$ make the perfect couple, and they’re about to make the perfect parents, too. The couple is expecting their first child together and recently had a baby shower to mark the occasion.

The shower, which had the theme “we can barely wait,” took place among close family and friends. Serayah looked beautiful as ever, wearing a baby blue, bump-hugging, off-the-shoulder, floor-length dress. She accessorized the look with bold gold earrings, coordinating flat sandals, and a dainty necklace. Joey appeared in some of the images by her side, wearing an all-black, loose-fitting jacket and pants.

The baby shower decor featured baby blue and several shades of brown, as they were expecting a little boy.

This love story began in 2021, when the two met on a boat during a mutual friend’s party. However, they didn’t meet up until a year later.

In terms of when Serayah found out she was pregnant, it happened in 2024 while she was on set. The singer waited until New York Fashion Week to unveil her pregnancy and did so while strutting her stuff on the runway at the Adore Me fashion show.

“The stars just aligned. We didn’t coordinate or plan anything out,” she said to ESSENCE in a recent interview. “An opportunity came to me to walk in the Adore Me fashion show and I disclosed to them that I was, I think at the time, around five or six months pregnant. When they said that they were fine with it, I was like, ‘Okay, well maybe this is the opportunity, and this will be the moment.’ And me and Jo-Vaughn, we just agreed on it and it honestly was the most beautiful way. I couldn’t imagine doing it any other way. I was really big on not making my reveal feel contrived or forced. So I felt like it was really just God aligning.”

Although this will be Serayah’s first child, the rapper has a seven-year-old daughter from a previous relationship, making this his second. The actress expressed her excitement about becoming a first-time mom after revealing the news in February.

“It feels so surreal; every day, I am amazed at what my body is capable of,” she tells ESSENCE exclusively. “I’m so excited to start this new chapter in my life, and I’m looking forward to all of the adventures that come along with it.”