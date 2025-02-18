Serayah And Joey Bada$$ Celebrated Valentine’s Day At This Seaside Escape In South Carolina

Courtesy of Serayah

Celeb couple Serayah and Joey Bada$$ celebrated their Valentine’s Day with a getaway in an unexpected place – Folly Beach, South Carolina.

The pair, who have plenty to celebrate, including a baby on the way, flew to the exclusive A Ma Maniére Beach, a three-story seaside sanctuary from the Whitaker Group, founded by James Whitner.

Courtesy of A Ma Maniére Beach

They enjoyed the day of love and some alone time after a busy New York Fashion Week in which Serayah shared the news that she’s pregnant during an epic walk down the runway for lingerie brand Adore Me.

“It feels so surreal; every day, I am amazed at what my body is capable of,” she told ESSENCE exclusively ahead of the Valentine’s holiday. “I’m so excited to start this new chapter in my life, and I’m looking forward to all of the adventures that come along with it.”

Courtesy of A Ma Maniére Beach

While at the haven, the couple enjoyed a walk on the beach (including putting J+S = ❤️ in the sand), couple’s yoga, a perfume-making class, fine dining, and some incredible views. They shared some of the images from their time on the property to Instagram with the caption, “Where Love Lives.”

The three-bedroom, three-bathroom beachside resort is the next chapter for The Whitaker Group, behind the popular fashion and footwear boutique A Ma Maniére and much more. It is also an art gallery filled with works by Jean-Michel Basquiat, Kaws, Hebru Brantley, and many more talented creatives.

Courtesy of A Ma Maniére Beach

The beach spot is also a statement in the physical form, from the arresting hue that colors the exterior amid cheery beachhouses in the area to the fact that it’s welcoming people to a place that Black people weren’t allowed to access in the past in South Carolina. As Whitner said in a press release about the property in 2024, “We are dedicated to creating spaces where Black and brown community members can embrace luxury on their own terms, and the A Ma Manière Beach concept stands as a testament to this unwavering commitment.”

“This is more than just a destination; it embodies empowerment and inclusivity,” he added. “By choosing Folly Beach, a locale with a history of exclusion, we are not only rewriting the narrative but reclaiming it.”

All that said that makes this the perfect place for a getaway for Joey and Serayah.

Courtesy of A Ma Maniére Beach

Offering a space for retreats and events, A Ma Maniére Beach is a little bit of everything wrapped up in a stunning destination. The group also has A Ma Maniére Living in D.C., a hotel that’s an extension of their streetwear boutique. Other A Ma Maniére retail locations are in Atlanta and Houston.

Courtesy of A Ma Maniére Beach

As for the couple, they’ve been together since 2023. This will be Joey’s second child and their first together. “We are both in love with the idea of expanding our family together,” she previously told us. “It’s a blessing to be able to share these moments and be in harmony about it all.”

Courtesy of A Ma Maniére Beach

Check out a few photos of A Ma Maniére Beach and their time together. Learn more about the hospitality gem over at a-ma-maniere.com.