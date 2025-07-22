Serayah And Joey Bada$$ Are Happily Engaged!

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

One of our favorite prototypes of Black love has decided to make things official. Serayah McNeil blessed us with a “life lately” dump, full of pleasant surprises. The most surprising revelation is that the new mom is engaged to fellow artist Joey Bada$$$.

The unveiling happened in the dump, which featured a picture of her elegant diamond engagement ring.

“2 months postpartum.. Wowww where do I begin?” the caption of the post started. “First, I want to thank everyone who’s reached out to me, congratulated me and sent me love and support during this new chapter. My family showed up and showed out ! Idk what I would do without them. I’m still shook, in total disbelief that I’m a mommy now. This is the greatest accomplishment of my life thus far. I thank the most high and I continue to pray over my growing family every day.”

Serayah first announced she’d be having a baby with Joey Bada$$ in February during the Adore Me fashion show, which was part of New York Fashion Week. They had a stylish baby shower, which was befitting for the fashion-forward couple back in May. In the actress’s recent dump, she expanded on how this new chapter of her life is unfolding and gave a special shout-out to her husband-to-be.

“This is a journey, a process, and although it’s beautiful it ain’t easy It takes a village! One thing I’ve learned this year is to let go and let God, to be able to release and recieve, to submit to the will and have faith it’ll all be alright. My fiancé has held it DOWN you hear me ! Through and through that’s a good man Savannah 🤣 nah but frfr im so grateful. I know I haven’t been as present on socials, I just been living yall. LOVE ❤️,” the caption concluded.

We don’t have the deets on how the engagement went down, but clearly, it was an intimate affair they want to keep safe for now. The rapper, also known as Jo-Vaughn Virginie Scott, began dating the actress in 2023, but they met in 2021 on a boat during a mutual friend’s party.

During a joint interview with ESSENCE, the Survivors Guilt 2000 artist recalled the first time he laid eyes on his soon-to-be wife.

“I saw her and I remember thinking to myself like, ‘Wow, I’ve never seen a woman so beautiful,’” he recalls. “She was just strikingly gorgeous, and her aura was just kind of radiating.”

Seryah was also enamored with Scott and described her first impression of him.

“He was definitely the most mysterious person I’ve ever met, but also very magnetizing,” she says. “And something about him also spoke loudly without speaking at all.”

Fast forward a few years, and the beautiful couple have had their first child and are preparing to walk down the aisle. Congratulations to the couple! We can’t wait to see their love story and family grow in love.