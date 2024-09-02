It’s Time To Turn Up! Your September Horoscope Is Here

Getty

This month will be the start of a new era in our lives. Pluto reenters Capricorn on September 1 and will remain there until November 19, when it moves into Aquarius for the next 19 years. Be on the lookout for technological advancements, innovation, revolution, and a focus on individuality. September 2nd brings fresh cosmic energy when the new moon sets in the sign of Virgo as a precursor to more changes. On September 17 and 18, a partial lunar eclipse in the sign of Pisces calls us to analyze how our feelings affect our actions. This series of planetary shifts emphasizes healing and the collaboration between dreams and strategic planning.

Virgo

Happy birthday to the successful, dynamic and innovative Virgo. You deserve an award for the way you’ve carried yourself through every test and trial with the grace of a dancer. Take some time off and travel to a place that will blow your mind. Live as if every day is precious and you are the star of the show. It’s your time to shine.

Libra

(September 22 to October 22)

There is no better feeling than the satisfaction and joy we experience when we get together with old friends, especially those we haven’t seen for a while. Life is too short to not enjoy some much-needed down time, so make it a priority. Plan a friend date at Chili’s and grab a margarita or two.

Scorpio

(October 23 to November 21)

One way to uplift your community is to make sure you give back where you can. Volunteering may not be enough. If you want to have a real impact on making things better, try calling some political officials and organizations to see if they need good citizens—like you—to do some activist work. Get involved!

Sagittarius

(November 22 to December 21)

This month will be a carefree time for you. Plan to move beyond frozen dinners and Netflix binges. Consider picking up a new hobby; an idle mind is a playground for mischief. A good exercise is to reconnect with your inner child. Remember what gave you the most joy, with no monetary benefit attached? Try starting there.

Capricorn

(December 22 to January 19)

The time has come to open that laptop, grab a to-do calendar and set your alarms. At the beginning of the month, book one morning each week to strategize how you want this last quarter to end. Pluto, in your sign for the next few months, will usher in an era of transformation and renewal. Get ready to explore the unknown and embrace those growing pains.

Aquarius

(January 20 to February 18)

New deals are on the horizon, and they will give you the platform to branch out with your current projects. Take deep breaths whenever you feel overwhelmed; things are often worse in your head than in reality. Your family will have your back during this transition period. Don’t be ashamed to ask for help from the members of your team.

Pisces

(February 19 to March 20)

You’ll want to incorporate some solid organizational tactics into your daily routine, since you might be busier than expected. As you prepare for the grind, download some updated software to ensure you don’t lose any important documents you’ve been meaning to file. The Pisces-Virgo axis planetary shift happening this month will help you become proactive in planning your next major business move. Good luck!

Aries

(March 21 to April 19)

Deep conversations are ahead, and you must remain open to new perspectives. While you may have the urge to book a getaway trip, start thinking about how you can also benefit from the vacations you take. Have you ever considered learning about stocks, in order to make your money work for you? How about investing in a time-share at an all-inclusive resort overseas?

Taurus

(April 20 to May 20)

You are starting to love this little life that you’ve carved out for yourself. Maybe you’re thinking about building an empire that will create generational wealth. Look toward becoming an entrepreneur, investing in real estate or setting up an LLC—these are all obtainable goals. Now is the time to revisit that vision board. Consider making a few changes that might have become necessary in the past year.

Gemini

(May 21 to June 21)

New beginnings are approaching! Are you contemplating a move across the country? The spirit of exploration is calling your name, and you want to go for it. Make a pro-and-con list of the top potential locations you’d want to settle in for the long term. You’ll find the right place for yourself if you search carefully and purposefully.

Cancer

(June 22 to July 21)

Your creative side is begging to showcase more of your gifts, talents and abilities. With your out-of-the-box ideas, you may want to grab your laptop and draw up some fresh visuals for your upcoming ventures. Negotiations will be underway sooner than you think, so it is better to do research now when there is less pressure. Be prepared to inform everyone that your prices have gone up. You know your worth!

Leo

(July 22 to August 22)

Remember to save some of the profits from your earnings to ensure that you are never without resources this quarter. A rainy-day fund is always appropriate. Some unexpected congratulations might be around the corner and approval notices heading to your email. Keep this information close to the vest, and watch who you keep around and allow into your inner circle.