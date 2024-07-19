8 Self-Care Practices To Integrate During Your Work Day

Getty

Work can be stressful. In addition to producing work, you often have to navigate your coworkers’ personalities and looming deadlines, which can cause unwanted anxiety and nervousness while trying to excel in the workplace.

Jenniel Taylor, a registered psychotherapist, agrees, “Today’s workplace is characterized by long hours and increasing demands, which can be mentally and emotionally draining. With the average person spending a significant portion of their day—often 7-9 hours—navigating complex work tasks and challenging interpersonal dynamics, stress and burnout are causes for concern,” she says. This is why practicing personal self-care outside the work environment or working hours is crucial. It’s equally important to carve out moments of rejuvenation during the workday. By incorporating these practices, you can develop a healthier work-life balance and enhance overall well-being. Taylor suggests, “As you attend to your job daily, remember that self-care is essential for your overall well-being and productivity. When you incorporate some or all these practices, you invest in yourself and your ability to thrive in and outside work.”

Remember, you don’t have to do it all at once. Small, consistent steps can significantly affect how you feel and function because you deserve to feel good, even at work. Here are eight self-care strategies from Taylor that you can integrate into your work routine.

Mind and Body Breaks:

Engage in Mini-Meditations: Take short breaks for deep breathing or mindfulness. Depending on your work environment, you can do this activity at your desk, in your office lounge, or even in your car during your lunch break if that is most comfortable. These mini-breaks can significantly reduce stress.

Move Your Body: Get up and move regularly during the day; this should not be extended. Take short walks, stretch, or do some desk exercises to get your blood flowing as you energize your body and mind.

Stay Hydrated: Keep a water bottle handy and aim to drink plenty of water throughout the day. This can double up as the catalyst for movement as the more water you drink, the more you may need the washroom, which provides an opportunity to go for a short walk.

Manage Your Mental Well-being:

Manage Your Time: Time management is often overlooked as a form of self-care, but it’s crucial. Prioritizing your tasks and setting realistic goals can reduce the mental overwhelm of having too much to do.

Take a Digital Detox: Take breaks from screens to rest your eyes and mind. Plan to look up from your screen at least once per hour and register what you see.

Practice Positive Affirmations: Start your day with positive thoughts to boost your mood and keep the practice going throughout the day. Have items on your desk that remind you of your value, things that make you smile and feel good about yourself and your work.

Practice Workspace Wellness:

Request an Ergonomic Setup: A poorly designed workspace can lead to many physical ailments, including back pain, eye strain, and carpal tunnel syndrome. These issues can significantly impact your overall health and quality of life, so ensure your workspace is comfortable and supportive.

Declutter Your Desk: A cluttered desk often mirrors a cluttered mind, and the connection between physical and mental space is vital for self-care. With a clean space and a clear mind, you can better focus on your work and self-care activities throughout the day.