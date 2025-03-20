Seal And Heidi Klum’s Son, Henry, Lands His First Magazine Cover

Getty

Singer Seal and Heidi Klum’s son Henry Samuel is all grown up and entirely in his modeling era. The 19-year-old bagged his first cover of Hunger Magazine. Klum, a former model herself, was elated at her son’s recent achievement.

“So proud of you, my beautiful Henry!” her Instagram caption began.

“Your first cover for @hungermagazine — what an incredible milestone! Watching you grow into the amazing young man you are today fills my heart with so much joy. The world is just beginning to see what I’ve always known—you are destined for greatness! I love you @henrysamle.”

In addition to the recent magazine cover, Samuel made his runway debut in the Lena Erziak Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2025 show at Paris Fashion Week. After making his debut, the budding model spoke to Vogue Germany about his growing career and interests.

“I have many interests — sports, music, film, and fashion,” he told the outlet in his interview. “I want to use the various creative experiences available to me to find the right path for my future.”

Modeling runs in the family as the 19-year-old’s older sister Leni is also a professional model. During his interview with Vogue, Samuel shared the words of wisdom his mom and sister shared.

“Leni told me to keep my gaze straight ahead and walk as if I were balancing a book on my head. My mother told me to do my best and not forget to have fun.”

In addition to his elder sister Leni, Henry has two younger siblings, Johan and Lou, who have also inspired him along the way.

“I admire the hard work they put into their success every day. Their creativity inspires me, and they have always encouraged my siblings and me to pursue our own artistic interests.”

We love an encouraging family and look forward to seeing more of this rising star on the runway and beyond.