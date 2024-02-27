Scrappy Says He’s 'Always' Been In Love With Erica Dixon 

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Erica Dixon and rapper Scrappy, Love And Hip Hop: Atlanta OGs, have had the internet’s panties tied in a bunch for a couple of months now. The two have been spending a considerable amount of time together, which has fans wondering whether they’re dating once again now that he’s divorced.

Lo and behold, the inseparable duo recently made an appearance on a podcast, where Scrappy professed his love for the mother of his oldest child. It started when Scrappy said that he loves Erica. When the host, reality TV producer Carlos King, followed up and asked whether he’s in love with Dixon, he admitted, “I’ve been in love with her for our whole relationship. Even when we weren’t in a relationship, she know that,” he said while staring at the beauty, smiling.

Dixon looked taken aback at that revelation. He then said, ‘She knows that,’ to which she responded, ‘No I don’t.’”

Scrappy and Dixon’s recent interview, in addition to their public hangouts lately (including club appearances and a couple of trips together, don’t make it easy to believe that they’re not spinning the block. However, she made it clear back in October that she was single and Scrappy was too. In an Instagram video during the time, she set the record straight, describing the nature of their relationship.

“I ultimately have to have a relationship, deal with him forever because we do share a child. Emani is going to get married one day, have kids and [we gon] share a grandchild. Like we just gon forever be family. Some people get it, some people don’t,” she said. “I think we’re just both at a place where we just want peace, but he’s single. Y’all wanna holler at him, jump in his DMs.”

As mentioned, the two have a long history as they began dating in 2002 when Dixon finished high school. They were together for nine years, welcomed daughter Emani, and got engaged in 2012. Fans of the two saw that play out on Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta. However, they never made it down the aisle, ending their engagement in 2013.

Scrappy eventually married fellow reality TV personality Bambi, but they recently got divorced after six years and three kids together. They’re currently co-parenting Breland, Xylo and Cali. Dixon also went on to have twin girls during another relationship after she and Scrappy broke up.