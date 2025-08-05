Op-Ed: Parents, Being Proud That You Don't Buy Your Kids School Supplies Is Not The Flex You Think It Is

Getty Images

A Florida-based mom is catching heat on TikTok for proudly sharing that she does not buy school supplies for her kids. Her comments come as people debate the necessity of school supply lists as the back-to-school season rolls out.

Teresa, a mother of five (two sets of twins and a teenager), hopped on camera to say she doesn’t buy school supplies for her kids for a few reasons. One included claims that teachers, in the past, have taken said supplies and asked that they not be labeled. “That’s supplies that I bought my kids,” she said. “And no offense, I’m not trying to share with no other kids. And this is before the economy got bad.”

She also claimed that she sent her daughter to school with supplies that were not the brand the teacher desired. “So she still took the school supplies from my child, put them up, and said, ‘No, no, no. You’re going to use the brand I bought.’ Ok, cool! Then you buy school supplies,” she said emphatically. “I won’t send nothin’. I won’t send nothin’ at all. You don’t gotta worry about this parent right here. I won’t send nothing.”

Lastly, she noted that she homeschooled her children during the height of COVID-19, and that when she did, the district didn’t supply her with anything to supplement her homeschooling “program.” Therefore, once she had to put her children back into the school system, she decided she wouldn’t provide anything for their “program.” A little payback. “Anything that my kids need to succeed? You provide everything. I’m not providing anything, but the body, and I’m barely doing that,” Ms. Teresa said. “You better be glad I’m doing that.”

Her last qualms were with schools that get grants to buy supplies, including computers, for example. She believes that some of that money should be utilized to fill the classrooms with the items on supply lists that are passed on to parents.

While her comments raised eyebrows, Ms. Teresa isn’t alone. There are a number of parents, of differing backgrounds, online complaining about the lists, the idea of their children sharing the items they bring with other kids, and more. I guess you could say this is the new trend, despite supply lists being a thing since the dawn of time…

But this isn’t the hill to die on, folks. Being proud that you don’t buy your child supplies is crazy when you realize it does a disservice to your kids. Not buying them what they need because you don’t like the idea of the teacher possibly sharing these tools makes them one of the kids who will then have to share the supplies of someone else. Is it annoying to buy these things every year? Perhaps. But it’s also an investment in your child’s education. Sending them to school with no supplies is like buying them a boat with no oars. They’re at a loss.

And let’s be honest. This is parenting 101. As a mother of two, knowing all that’s requested, if you want a cookie for your efforts, it’s not coming unless you get it yourself. You will not get a standing ovation from teachers for making sure the children have sharp new crayons, or a three-prong folder with a composition notebook to boot. You will not get a hug for being a hands-on parent. You simply don’t get an award for providing for the children you bring into the world. That’s the way it goes. They are your responsibility. They are your blessings. They shouldn’t have to rely on handouts if you’re actually in a position to buy them what they need, whether it be from the big box stores, the dollar store, or hell, from the broken collection of colored pencils and crayons you sent them with last year. Better that than nothing.

And no offense to Ms. Teresa, but when she homeschooled her children, she saw what it’s like to create a learning environment and all that it takes to make it happen. She saw the supplies that would be necessary to educate and keep her babies engaged. Respectfully, she couldn’t cut it. Now, try a classroom of 15-20 kids.

I mention that because all of this discourse very much gives parents vs. teachers. Telling them to buy the supplies, when they already provide plenty for the classroom is a lot. And it’s an unfortunate debate when you recall how parents were on their last thread of sanity trying to be part-time teachers during the height of COVID. If it were easy, we’d all take a beat from work and be the Black Ms. Frizzle from the Magic School Bus and have everything our littles need at our fingertips. But we can’t. So we send our children to spaces where they can learn with others, and from others. We trust them with educators who work hard, day in and day out, to uplift our kids. To make us aware of things that may hold them back, and to celebrate them when they’re making great strides. It takes a village to raise a child. And supplies.

Oh, lastly, if you’re sending your kids back to school in new clothes, new shoes, with new fancy hairstyles, name-brand snacks, and more, then this shouldn’t be a discussion. Supplies, from glue sticks to pencils, are needed at the top of the year. One time. You may be asked about your ability to help replenish shared supplies, tissue boxes during the height of cold and flu season for instance, but nobody is going to make you do anything by force. These supplies, though not as fancy as the latest kicks, the coolest backpack or the phones kids now have to be tussled with to put away in order to focus, are essentials in creating a learning environment where children can thrive. Inflation is real, yes, but if you can find the coins to buy Uber Eats, pay to get your hair done, go on a Sephora haul, and live your best life to meet your own needs, you can get some products to get your child started on the right foot this back-to-school season. Ma’am. Sir. Buy the damn supplies.