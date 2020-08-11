Scholastic Launches Digital Resource To Help Parents And Teachers Talk To Kids About Racism

Most of our childhoods wouldn’t have been complete without the help of Scholastic and their infamous book fair. Am I right?

Who could ever forget the nostalgia of filing into the school library — or gym, cafeteria or auditorium — and finding pile after pile of books to take home and call your own.

Now in its hundredth year (I bet that makes you feel old), Scholastic is marking a century of navigating complex subject matter through the power of story — but in a new way. The brand’s new tradition? Taking its infamous bookshelf virtual. Scholastic will bring a rich archive of literature to Instagram with the launch of @scholasticbookshelf, a social-first resource to help parents and teachers answer kids’ most pressing life questions.

Among the topics to be discussed — anxiety, racism, illness, civil rights — all in effort to help parents and teachers center more conversations around these difficult topics. Research shows that while 61 percent of parents and teachers often use stories, books, and articles to help have conversations with children, and not to mention how they are turning more and more to social media for advice. So the Scholastic Bookshelf wants to make it a bit easier.

This virtual “Bookshelf” offers easy access to 100+ Scholastic stories that can help navigate a wide range of questions from their children.

Follow @scholasticbookshelf on Instagram to explore; then, find a topic to connect with a Scholastic book or Classroom Magazine excerpt. Next, swipe to explore questions, prompts and thought starters, and #ReadOn to discover related stories on our shelves for kids of all ages.