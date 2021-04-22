Bon Appétit? Saweetie’s Most Creative Food Combinations

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for TBS

Many of us have a taste for certain combinations of food that are mouthwatering to us, but sound or taste atrocious to others. For rapper and burgeoning actress Saweetie though, she has quite a few food items she likes to pair together in the spirit of “one of these things is not like the other” that leave social media either intrigued, confused or with a lost appetite.

“I like have dreams about recipes and when I make them, they taste good,” she said about her eating habits during an Instagram Live earlier this year. “I’m just really a foodie, y’all, don’t mind me.”

As with everything she does, the 27-year-old confidently scarfs down things many of us simply don’t have the imagination to see together. She scoffs at the tizzy her meals throw people in.

wtf was yall eating growin up??? Y’all must’ve had a boring ass childhood 😭😭😭😭😭😭 — 220 (@Saweetie) March 2, 2021

Here are a few of the not-so-secret recipes that we’re not necessarily hungry for, but that the “Best Friend” rapper certainly wouldn’t pass on.

Hot Cheetos on Pizza

The star couldn’t contain her excitement, even doing a little dance when she put the popular Flamin’ Hot Cheetos on a piece of pizza and proceeded to eat it all at once.

Top Ramen Noodle Seasoning on Oysters

Snoop Dogg called her love of putting the pack of seasoning found in bags of Ramen Noodles on a delicacy such as oysters “ghetto fabulous.” The star says she simply is inventive. “I just be walking around my house and then boom, I got an idea.”

Big Mac + McChicken

The star did her own mukbang, or “eating broadcast,” with help from a few different McDonald’s foods and condiments. She combined a Big Mac with a McChicken sandwich. In between the different patties and bread she threw in french fries and Sweet ‘N Sour Sauce, typically used for chicken nuggets meals. She loved the combination, eating it on Instagram Live in front of fans. “It tastes like heaven in between two clouds.”

Oysters With Hot Sauce, Ketchup and Honey BBQ sauce

Aside from sprinkling her oysters in lemon juice, Saweetie put hot sauce and BBQ sauce on oysters during an Instagram Live late last year. She was surprised at how delicious it was: “Oh my gosh I think I might have figured something out! It give it a little twang to it!”

Most recently, she put ketchup on her oysters while on vacation. There truly isn’t much she doesn’t end up enjoying that she puts together.

Ramen Noodles With Hot Cheetos and Hot Sauce

So clearly she loves any and everything with hot sauce, which is not a new thing. However, she had people talking when she proceeded to mix her hot sauce-covered Ramen Noodles in a bag of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos.

Spaghetti and Ranch

She didn’t intend to show it, but while the star was being captured for a glam video of her hair and makeup, fans saw her putting quite a bit of ranch on her spaghetti. Can’t say the combination looked scrumptious, but she looked lovely, as usual.