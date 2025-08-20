Samuel L. Jackson And Wife LaTanya Richardson Celebrate 45 Years of Marriage With Glamorous Cannes Trip

Samuel L. Jackson/Instagram

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

So much can happen in 45 years; Samuel L. Jackson and LaTanya Richardson have built a solid marriage during that time span.

The couple is half a decade away from 50 years of marriage and celebrated the major accomplishment in Cannes.

“45 Years of Everlasting Love!!! ♥️💍” LaTanya captioned a joint post on Instagram. In the post, the couple participated in the viral ‘how many months have you known each other’ challenge, which included a reel full of images from 1980 when they got married until the present.

The couple also blessed fans with an image of them glowing under the sun on a yacht.

“Celebrating 45 Years of Love in Cannes!! ♥️💍 We have followed God’s path together and have received Blessings overflowing. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾” the post caption read.

“Show us how it’s done Jackson’s happy love happy life…. Inspired! Love wins!!” Tyrese commented

In 2024, Jackson got candid about how he has maintained a multi-decade-long marriage.

“A lot of tolerance, because everybody’s got flaws, and not giving up when it would be easy to give up,” he said to AARP.

“I’ve done s— in my marriage that’s crazy, you know? She has too, in her head or whatever in reality, but you got to go, ‘Is that a breakup offense?’ Or is it just that we need to spend a little time together and get some understanding about it?” The Snakes On A Plane actor explained.

“Or there are certain things that you learn to ignore about people — that she’s learned to ignore about me. And one of the things she had to accept is that I’m going to go to work. I’m going to go to work all the time until, you know, it’s time,” Jackson added.

During their 40-plus years together, the Jacksons had one child–a daughter named Zoe, who is now an adult and paving her path in the entertainment industry.

The actor’s relationship serves as a touchpoint for many Black couples hoping to reach 45 years or more of marriage. As LaTanya told PEOPEL in 2020, staying together as a Black couple is revolutionary.

“In the beginning, we always said the most revolutionary thing that Black people could do was stay together, raise their children with the nucleus of having a father and a mother, since everybody likes to pretend that that’s not the dynamic of the African American family,” LaTanya said at the time. “That it’s just children out here being raised by women, which we know is false.”

Happy anniversary to the Jacksons–cheers to many more years of revolutionary love!