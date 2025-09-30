She Was A Millionaire At 28. Now Samia Burton Lives In A Van — And Loves It

Courtesy of Samia Burton

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

After becoming a millionaire at the age of 28, popular podcaster, producer, and mother Samia Burton should have felt on top of the world. Instead, she was second-guessing her success and in need of a change of pace.

“I should have taken some time to explore it, but I was uncomfortable with the success,” the former Sexual Essentials host says. “I was uncomfortable with the idea of retiring at 28 as a millionaire. So, I got scared and said, ‘Well, I’ll invest all the money into this house in Atlanta, and I’m gonna convert it to a content house.’ But when that faded away, it was a call for me to elevate. I chose to take everything that I had earned to pour into trying to do something for the community that the community didn’t ask me to do.”

That decision eventually led her to file for bankruptcy just a few years after reaching millionaire status.

“When I filed for bankruptcy, I felt it came from overgiving. If you constantly give yourself to people without making sure that they’re there for you, you put yourself in a position to be taken advantage of,” she says. “I also think that when God is trying to reach you, whatever God means to you, He’ll reach you where you are. So, if you’re trying to evolve from that same playbook, it won’t work for the next level. I was successful with Sexual Essentials because it was pure of heart. But then certain things no longer aligned with where I was.”

Charlie the Van – Courtesy of Samia Burton

In the spirit of pivoting, Burton chose an alternative lifestyle after filing for bankruptcy. She turned to van living, also known as van-lifing, which allowed her to downsize significantly and most importantly, reconnect with herself. She invested in a van, now affectionately known as Charlie the Van, that met her basic needs rather than her wants, for herself, her son, and their dog, Porkchop.

Burton realized that managing van life isn’t all that different from managing a home. She cooks meals with fresh produce and budgets for expenses like cell phone service, internet, a gym membership, and some fun activities here and there. Utilities such as water and gas are paid for in advance and can last her several months.

As a parent, Burton is mindful of how this lifestyle impacts her son. She follows a hybrid co-parenting schedule that allows him to experience a balance of “normal” and alternative living.

“Over time, I focus on the life skills part. Because he has access to way more things than I did when I was his age,” she says. “I learned my way of living from my parents. My dad loved the outdoors. My goal is to give my son a base to come back to when he’s confused. When he’s in his deepest, darkest days, whether I’m there or not, God willing, he can remember to go outside and take a moment. So yes, we focus on school and all that. But it’s important to have those skills.”

When her son is with his father, he enjoys a more traditional routine. But when he’s with Burton, they enjoy time outdoors, visit the library, go camping, and engage in after-school activities. While he doesn’t live in the van full time, Burton ensures the values and life lessons they share remain consistent.

This pared-down lifestyle has allowed her to focus on saving — but more importantly, it’s helped her grow comfortable with starting over. It’s also brought abundance back into her life in an entirely new way.

Courtesy of Samia Burton

“Doing this has been easier than most things in my life. It just feels so right. It’s a failure that landed me somewhere where I have freedom,” she says. “I had to learn the difference between wealth and abundance. When I got wealth, that scarcity set in. I used up all my abundance, which included time, energy, joy, and my hobbies. For wealth, I knew that my extensive portfolio could leave my child with it. But my life didn’t become more abundant because of it. So when you’re trying to figure out what fits and what doesn’t, if there’s no abundance in your decision, it’s not for you.”

Burton acknowledges that van life isn’t for everyone, but she’s found support through online communities and prioritizes giving back.

“I go on one of my van apps, I find van lifers and people who live on the road who give great suggestions. I have followed it to a T. I also make sure I support the community. Whenever I see someone who might need something I have the supplies for, I make a care bag for them because I don’t ever want to appropriate the hippie van life homeless culture. They have it so much harder.”

She continues to create content on the road, including The Bankrupt Millionaire podcast, and has even picked up a hobby that brings her great joy and can be done wherever her van takes her: roller-skating.

“I found even more community through my love of skating, which is why I encourage anyone to get a hobby that you can take with you anywhere. It’s about maintaining those routines and transferring them to any city,” Burton says. “There are skating rinks everywhere in the world. So knowing what your hobbies are and making sure you have something to do whenever you go to another city, you can be the same person you are all the time.”

Burton and writer Kiara Byrd – Courtesy of the author

On this journey, Burton has learned a vital lesson: choosing alternative living has allowed her to live fully. Not just for others, including her son, but for herself. So for those who may be intrigued by van-lifing, including parents, she advises that you take small steps. That includes adopting a more minimalist lifestyle at home, going on a few trips, and most importantly, exploring nature to make sure you’re truly comfortable with making it your home.

“I went to the park every day for four months before I got the van. I needed to make sure that I really wanted to be outside,” Burton says. “I truly asked myself, ‘Are you sure you want to be outside every day?’ For me, you don’t have to make such a concrete decision before you figure out why you are doing this in the first place. But I know that right now, van life helps me to live a life more centered on the things that I care about.”