Ryan Destiny And Keith Powers Were Picture-Perfect At The Cannes Film Festival

Ryan Destiny and Keith Powers have collectively agreed to spin the block, and we’re here for it.

The gorgeous couple, looking impeccable, was recently spotted together at the 78th edition of the Cannes Film Festival.

CANNES, FRANCE – MAY 20: (L-R) Ryan Destiny and Keith Powers attend the “Vie Privée” (A Private Life) red carpet at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 20, 2025 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic)

Destiny, 30, pulled up in a brown Schiaparelli Ready-To-Wear Fall Winter 2025/26 piece designed by Daniel Roseberry. Powers, 32, was by her side, looking sharp in a tailored black and white suit.

CANNES, FRANCE – MAY 20: Keith Powers and Ryan Destiny attend the “Vie Privée” (A Private Life) red carpet at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 20, 2025 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)

The picture-perfect couple debuted their rekindled love in February during the 2025 ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Awards.

“I just love him so much and I just appreciate him every step of the way,” the actress and singer said to PEOPLE. “He’s such a cheerleader for me, as I am for him. It just means everything. We’re just best friends — you know, we’re more than best friends.”

Being “very supportive of each other,” Destiny added, is “something that we’ll continue to do.”

Destiny also told The Breakfast Club during a 2024 interview that she and Powers were ’doing really good’.

“We’re really good,” The Fire Inside actress told co-host Jess Hilarious before agreeing that their breakup was just a bump in the road. “We’re great. We support each other so so much in what we’re doing, and the industry is so crazy, it’s nice to separate the two.”

Once upon a time, Destiny and Powers were a Hollywood ‘it’ couple–they first crossed paths during a Teen Vogue party in 2015. However, the couple didn’t confirm their relationship until 2019. Fast-forward to 2022, and the actors parted ways to focus on their respective careers. The split seemed amicable (and left the door open for reconciliation), as a close source shared that they decided to remain “close friends” at the time.

Regardless of their relationship status, The Perfect Find actor has always rallied behind the actress, supporting her many projects and also publicly standing up for his woman when needed. During a past chat with Baller Alert, the actor emphasized how important support is and cleared internet users coming for Destiny’s career.

“When you’re with somebody, support is huge,” he said. “I’ve seen her work very hard on her film. I’ve seen from the beginning to now, it almost not happen. I’ve seen that. And I’ve seen people talking smack about her. She don’t mess with nobody, but you know the Internet talks about everybody, no one’s off limits. It just kind of triggered me. You can talk about me all day, I don’t care. But someone like her, she don’t bother nobody. To talk about her career and where it’s going, oh, y’all gon see. When this movie drops, she’s gonna be one of them ones. Forget about me!”

Powers is also an advocate for Black love and understands the importance of living it.

“It is so important for our people to see healthy Black love,” he said in 2019, when they covered We The Urban magazine together. “Whether it’s a relationship, marriage or even friendships. Black love gives us hope. When you see Black love flourish, it’s powerful.”

Everyone loves a successful spin-the-block story, especially when it seems rooted in Black love.