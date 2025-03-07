Russell Wilson Sends 'Mating Call' To Ciara After Seeing Her In Carnival Outfit 

Getty

Russell Wilson and Ciara are giving us a masterclass on how to keep your marriage spicy after eight years. As per usual, the NFL player was in the comment section fawning over the singer and tempting her with a good time.

“This is my mating call I see…” Wilson wrote under her Instagram post “Keep sippin’ on that @tentoonerum… Cinco goin’ to be on di way!”

Ciara clocked the comments and had a response for her husband, which she replied in the comment section.

“Someone come take my husband’s phone please,” she responded with laughing emojis.

The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback got married to the Goodies singer in July 2016. The loving couple are raising four kids together, which include their daughter, Sienna Princess, 7, son Win Harrison, 4, daughter Amora Princess, 15 months, and Future Zahir, 10 who the singer had with rapper Future.

Russell makes it clear every chance he gets that he desires more kids with his longtime wife. While Ciara is open to having more kids, back in November, she told PEOPLE she needed a ‘little bit of time’ first.

“Russ keeps walking around going like this, like, ‘Cinco.’ And I’m like, ‘High five, I love you too,’ ” Ciara said, adding, “I mean, listen, I think we’ll make it to five, but this mom needs a little time. Just a little bit.”

That said, in the meantime, the artist is embracing her postpartum body, which is more voluptuous after multiple children.

“I also was kind of loving this fourth-baby version of me,” Ciara told Bustle of her postpartum body during an interview. “My baby definitely put a little bit more on my hips and there is, as Russell says, ‘more to grab on.’ “

“I want to lean up a little bit more, tone up more, and he’s like, ‘Don’t get crazy,’ ” the star joked.

We are here for the virtual PDA and ready to welcome baby number five if Russ has his way.