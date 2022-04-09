Randy Holmes/ABC via Getty Images

While people always ask Ciara what she prayed to meet a man like Russell Wilson, he had to do his fair share of work to get her to give him the time of day. The newly minted Denver Broncos quarterback hopped on Kevin Hart’s Laugh Out Loud Radio to share the lines he used to land a first date with the singer.

“First day we met — and we had been talking for two-and-a-half hours, hanging out — she saw the wallet, sitting on the table. She said, ‘What the hell is that? You’re losing with that,'” he recalled of a conversation about his not-so-trendy wallet. “I put my finger [up] and said, ‘First of all, with me, you’re never losing. Second of all, that wallet, that shows consistency. That’s what you’re going to get from me.'”

To further impress her he said, “You’re going to get somebody who is consistent for you every day. Inside that wallet, there’s something that’s real in there.”

Fans of the couple know they got married in 2016 and still seem to be honeymooning two kids later. Whether it’s talking about broken nail tips, collaborating on a children’s book, or posing for date nights, they make it look like they’re still in the honeymoon phase. The family of five most recently celebrated Wilson joining the Denver Broncos.

Wilson is doing great things on the field and when it comes to love and marriage. We love to see it!