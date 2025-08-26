Russell And Nina Westbrook Renew Their Vows In Romantic Ceremony Abroad

Getty

What better way to celebrate ten years together than to renew your vows aboard a boat in Italy? Russell and Nina Westbrook recently celebrated a decade together and made the milestone memorable by renewing their vows in Portofino.

The love and basketball couple were spotted wearing white at the ceremony. While the NBA player sported a blazer with no shirt underneath, Nina wore a simple but stunning white dress. It was a small and intimate ceremony near the water attended by loved ones. The couple was captured sharing loving words and tearing up during the exchange. They were also surrounded by multitudes of white flowers and musicians playing stringed instruments.

The Westbrooks’ first marriage took place at the Beverly Hills Hotel in August 2015. As per how they met, the two were college sweethearts who both attended UCLA, where Russell played on the men’s basketball team. Nina also played basketball at UCLA, where she was a forward for the women’s basketball team.

In 2020, Nina talked about how much fun they had while courting. While speaking with Access Hollywood, she recalled the banter they shared.

“The beginning of our relationship was really fun,” she said, adding that they would play basketball together frequently. She said she would often win before joking, “I had to stop playing him because he became a cheater.”

The couple went on to have three children, Noah, Skye, and Jordyn Westbrook, during the course of their marriage. While Nina didn’t continue her career in sports, she developed a knack for psychology. She graduated from UCLA with a bachelor’s degree in psychology as well as a minor in English and is now a licensed marriage and family therapist. The therapist also recently launched an emotional wellness app called Nebbi.

During an interview with People in November 2022, the Denver Nuggets player praised Nina’s sacrifices in nurturing their family while also pursuing her dreams.

“She’s been holding s— down from start to finish, and now been able to see her grow into the things that she’s been wanting to do while still supporting me and doing stuff with the kids, and doing this and doing that,” he said of Nina. “I’m just grateful to have a partner able to do all that sacrifice. Now we’re here.”