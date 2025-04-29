Beyoncé’s Daughter, Rumi, Makes Debut Appearance On Stage With Her Mom And Sister, Blue Ivy

Julian Dakdouk via PictureGroup/Shutterstock

Not only did Beyoncé wow the crowd during her Los Angeles show for opening night of her Cowboy Carter Tour, but her youngest daughter, Rumi, did as well. Rumi made her album debut on her mom’s Cowboy Carter track “Protector” — graced the stage during the song with her mom and big sister Blue Ivy. ESSENCE was on the ground to watch the special moment unfold. The 7-year-old made rare appearance at the show in a gorgeous gold gown with matching cowboy boots. While she was focused on executing her dance moves on stage, she made sure to greet the audience, as she was ecstatic to receive positive support from the audience and her mom’s fans.

Rumi was seen grinning from ear to ear while waving at the crowd at several points during the show. Later, she struck a “protector” pose and had a sweet moment with her mom when she turned around and hugged her. She appeared just happy to be onstage with her mom and big sister, Blue Ivy. Blue Ivy, a natural performer, was seen enveloping the two in an embrace and even holding her hand out for Rumi to hold. Beyoncé shares three children, Blue Ivy, Rumi, and son Sir, 7, with her husband Jay-Z. She has always made a point to incorporate her children into her concerts, performances, and songs throughout the years, and this Cowboy Carter Tour is no different.

Beyoncé recently shared intimate details about touring with her family in an interview with GQ in October 2024, showcasing her love and prioritization for her brood. “One thing I’ve worked extremely hard on is making sure my kids can have as much normalcy and privacy as possible, ensuring my personal life isn’t turned into a brand,” Beyoncé shared. “It’s very easy for celebrities to turn our lives into performance art.”



She continued, “I try to only tour when my kids are out of school.” “I always dreamt of a life where I could see the world with my family and expose them to different languages, architecture and lifestyles.”