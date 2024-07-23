Royal Caribbean Has Curated The Perfect Three-Night Cruise With Its Latest Ship, Utopia Of The Seas

Royal Caribbean

For many people, a cruise is a real commitment. Ranging from a four to five-day experience to an expedition lasting a few weeks, setting sail is rarely seen as a light jaunt. But it can be.

I learned this firsthand as Royal Caribbean debuted its latest behemoth of a vessel among its fleet of almost 30 ships, titled the Utopia of the Seas, setting sail from Port Canaveral in Orlando, Fla and reaching the Bahamas. What sets it apart from other offerings is that it’s meant to provide the ultimate getaway for people who want to, for example, set sail for the weekend and be back in time, and refreshed, to go to work on Monday. Get in, have fun, and get off without breaking the bank.

The different people I spoke to had diverse thoughts on who the cruise was most catered to. I heard about attracting young travelers from some and also that the cruise is a must for families from the head honcho himself.

“This is an unbelievable experience that’s really focused on the multigenerational family with multiple neighborhoods,” said Michael Bayley, President and CEO of Royal Caribbean Cruises, during a press briefing on day two. “Each neighborhood does an incredible job of pleasing different segments. It’s a stunning product.”

He added, “We feel like this product, which we’ve curated and created, is perfect for families, particularly for young families. We feel like it’s really going to do a great job.”

Royal Caribbean debuts its newest ship Utopia of the Seas Naming Ceremony

I traveled with my own young family, including my husband and two kiddos under four. We did plenty together, including enjoying the fare at Windjammer Cafe, playing skeeball and basketball at the arcade on the Boardwalk, going for walks through Central Park, and getting shriveled up like a prune after hanging in the wave pool and in the waters at Thrill Waterpark on CocoCay for hours.

Still, I thought the best way to tell you about what the cruise has to offer, as people of different backgrounds and desires, would be for me to walk just about the entirety of the ship to get the inside scoop. What is there to see and do in three nights?

The answer? A lot. I strapped on my new cushy Crocs and walked up and down the Utopia on our second day as my family relaxed in our cabin (which has a great pullout couch that becomes a cozy bed for kids and has a bit more room than what we had on Icon by the way). At the top of the ship are some exclusive sites for those who are lucky to have access to Utopia’s spacious Solarium suites. But as I made my way down the ship, using a combination of stairs (bedecked in gorgeous artwork) and fast-acting elevators, I took in a number of excellent offerings.

What to Eat

For seafood lovers, there’s Hooked Seafood, which, per the menu, offers everything from mussels, surf & turf, ceviche, lobster rolls, and more (including a tasty kid’s menu). The Mason Jar, which has some red velvet pancakes, fried chicken and waffles, jalapeno cornbread, and other Southern-inspired tastes, looked to be the place to be for brunch. Izumi in the Park is for hibachi grill lovers who want sushi, fried rice, ramen, and crispy, flavorful appetizers.

A new spot delivering bites to go is The Spare Tire, a food truck with sandwiches, flatbreads, and delectable desserts. And then there’s Chops Grille, which my husband and I loved immensely. The place, per its name, is an Americana steakhouse, and we couldn’t get enough of the crispy goat cheese salad (with green apples, candied walnuts, cranberries, and balsamic dressing — spectacular, I tell you), the organic roasted chicken served with au jus and the grilled branzino with sauteed spinach. The sides of grilled asparagus, yukon gold mashed potatoes, and sauteed mushrooms were the cherry on top. And the kids enjoyed their grilled salmon — with a side of fries, of course.

Royal Caribbean

Hungry late at night? There is a clutch pizza joint on deck 5 called Sorrento’s that serves complimentary New York-style slices all night long. It hits the spot when your palate is craving something, anything, at 11 p.m. The only place I really wanted to check out that I couldn’t that received rave reviews is the new Royal Railway Station on deck four. It’s said to be an immersive dining experience that, through some cool technology, presents the old Wild West all around you as you dine in booths designed as classic train cars. I’ll be sure to reserve a spot next sailing!

What to Drink

There are also top-notch bars offering delicious concoctions, both mocktails and cocktails, by the way. I was blown away at the brand new spot, Pesky Parrot, by the Tiki ‘Mosa, which was a blend of pineapple rum, lime, and orange juice with passion fruit, orgeat syrup, and sparkling wine. It was fantastic. My husband enjoyed a frozen cocktail there. Every drink I had during my three-night experience was a great blend of flavor without the alcohol overpowering it. That includes the margarita I got at our cabana at Thrill Island at CocoCay, and a mystery cocktail in a goblet that, unfortunately, I can’t remember during the media meetup (Sorry!).

The Tiki ‘Mosa

People also love Bell & Barley, the cruise ship’s take on an English pub, Playmakers Sports Bar & Arcade on the Boardwalk of deck six, The Lime and the Coconut, a massive bar for pool partygoers on deck 15, and more. I was fond of the lounge Spotlight Karaoke on deck five, where brave guests would get on stage and sing their hearts out in front of a room of spectators, including some grabbing a drink at the spot’s bar. After singing along with an off-key performance of Mario’s “Let Me Love You” and a pretty fantastic rendition of Evanescence’s “My Immortal,” I moved on to see other things. (The space was so welcoming, though, one guest I peeped was there from the early afternoon to the end of the night, singing country classics. As the story goes, she’s still there…)

Where to Party

As for the entertainment, it was very hard to be bored on a ship with eight neighborhoods and so many things to engage in, including live music, ziplining, parties, and shows (including scavenger hunts, “Friendly Feud,” and AquaTheater featuring a soundtrack from the ’80s). I got caught up at the Arcade on deck 16 (the “Bop It” game had me in a chokehold, honestly), but for the ultimate all-in-one experience, I would definitely recommend deck five.

Royal Caribbean

There were countless things there, and it was the first deck we actually experienced when we boarded the ship. There are shops, bars, including my beloved Pesky Parrot, a Starbucks to help revive the weary, karaoke, as mentioned at Spotlight, and a running track for fitness enthusiasts. If you go there in the late evening, you can enjoy a drink, consider buying a vintage Louis Vuitton wallet at one of the shops, and watch people dance in the center of the ship to tunes while staff throw a party for guests.

The Rezolution Party in Studio B

I just happened to be present for one that moved to the fourth floor (which also houses an impressively sized casino, a colorful art gallery, and The Attic, a comedy spot). There, in Studio B, the ship threw an even bigger dance party called Rezolution that brought out — hold on to your own signature hat — Rev Run of Run DMC fame to help the DJ spin classic hip-hop, dancehall, reggaeton, pop, and Hot 100 hits. I danced with the crowds until I realized I didn’t get a nap in to allow me to hang past 1:30 a.m. But boy, did I have a time!

What to Try

As for resources for all kinds of travelers, I saw plenty of people shuffling in and out of the Vitality Spa & Salon on deck six, where massages, beauty services, and facials were provided. I was personally grateful for the Aventure Ocean youth program on deck 14. There sat a nursery for my youngest son, equipped with trained, friendly caretakers who had Ms. Rachel going, and a junior spot for my four-year-old where kiddos played, enjoyed story time, and kept one another entertained. The hangout for tweens was packed! There is also the Social 100 space on deck 16 with video games for teens to enjoy while parents explore the ship.

What to Do at CocoCay

Lastly, what is there to say about the perfect day at CocoCay that hasn’t already been said over the years? The island is beautiful. Friendly staff on the ground in the Bahamas keep it pristine, raking sand and keeping cabanas and beach chairs cozy while helping guests find their way.

Splashing in the wave pool at CocoCay

There are so many ways to enjoy the waterpark, including by testing your luck on Daredevils Peak, checking out the winding Twister slide, or hanging out with adults only at the new Hideaway Beach. Kick it in Oasis Lagoon, the largest freshwater pool in the Caribbean, snorkel at Chill Island, or frolic with your kids on the slides at Splashaway Bay. And the waters are stunning in their blue hues, so if you just want to get in the ocean, you can. You just have to get back on the boat by 4:30 p.m.

Takeaways

Overall, the likelihood of a person getting to experience every aspect of the 16 guest decks (there are 18 in total) and all of CocoCay in three to four days is not the strongest. But that’s the point, right? For you to create the experience you want to have. What you are able to do, which you can choose based on your interests and time, will certainly leave you wanting to try out another weekend getaway at sea asap. There is truly a good time to be had for those with young families, for those just looking for a chance to have fun with itinerary options provided for them, and for solo travelers seeking a quick trip to the Caribbean and back, with plenty of good food, entertainment, and merriment along the way. While the Utopia of the Seas is massive, what it can provide in a limited amount of time still manages to make it a very inviting ship, and the best place to be for a light vacay this summer, this fall, and all year round.