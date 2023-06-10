Celebrate National Rosé Day With These Black-Owned Wines

The summer months are quickly approaching, which means… indulging in delicious summer water! Rosé season officially starts with Rosé Day on June 10th, and we selected several proper pink wines for you to sip, swish, and enjoy no matter the occasion or summer soiree. See them below.

Rosés for Elevated Dinner Parties:

Penfolds Sparkling Rosé Champagne ($70) Created in conjunction with Champagne Thiénot, this luxurious sparkling Brut Rosé is decadent on the palate with a crispness up-front and delicate aftertaste, all while highlighting subtle mandarin, strawberry, and raspberry flavors.

J Vineyards Brut Rosé ($45) Layered with characteristics of ripe raspberries and rose petals, this Brut Rose is elegant and flavorful, with notes of fresh mandarin orange, roasted strawberries, and crème fraîche.

Everyday Rosés for Warm Weather Sipping:

19 Crimes Snoop Cali Rosé ($15) Highlighting notes of fresh raspberry and strawberry balanced by delicate aromas of floral and rose petals; this bright pink Rosé is chill in style and delicious in taste.

Martini & Rossi Sparkling Rosé ($14.99) Crafted from various grapes, this elegant pink sparkling wine is delicately pressed to retain the distinctive, evocative aromas and beautiful color, complementing the wine’s refreshingly dry fruit and citrus flavors.

Black Girl Magic Rosé California 2020 ($19.99) This sophisticated dry rosé has raspberry and orange blossom aromas with delightful acidity and mouthwatering fresh stone fruit and citrus palate. A gorgeous, bright, and fresh wine that

Rosés For Pool Parties and On-the-Go Occasions:

Wander + Ivy Rosé ($8.50/bottle, $68.00/8-pack) Made from organically grown grapes sourced from the South of France, this luxurious single-serve rosé is dry in style, featuring potent, yet delicate, notes of acidity intertwining with flavors of both strawberry and raspberry.

McBride Sisters SHE CAN Rosé ($49.99/12-pack) This sophisticated dry rosé from California is your perfect summer wine with bottle quality and can convenience. It has refreshing aromatics and flavors of white florals, fresh stone fruit, and ripe raspberry. Orange and mandarin zests complement the chalky earth notes with a lovely balanced acidity.