Rondell Sheridan Asks For Help Paying Medical Bills After Pancreatitis Hospitalization

Getty

That’s So Raven’s Rondell Sheridan is going through health challenges. The beloved TV dad who played Raven-Symone’s father on the show is battling pancreatitis and has received an outpouring of love from fans since revealing his health status.

In an Instagram video recorded from a hospital bed, Sheridan narrated his battle with pancreatitis.

The actor said that on April 10th, he got sick and went to the hospital, and medical professionals thought it was gastric. After returning home on the 12th of April, he went to the hospital again, was told it was pancreatitis, and was hospitalized for nine days.

“I got released and thought I was on the road to recovery, but…my pancreas is inflamed and there’s not much you can do about it, but just wait,” Rondell said.

Due to his current illness, the actor will be out of work and is requesting financial support from fans. Sheridan shared his GoFundMe account with a $35,000 goal, which he has already exceeded.

In the caption of the Instagram video explaining his health status, the actor wrote, “Please go to the GoFundMe link in my bio and spread the word. Any donation you can give is greatly appreciated.”

The actor’s friend Isabel Beyoso set up the GoFundMe fundraiser. In the fundraiser’s description, she explained why Sheridan needed financial support.

“My name is Isabel Beyoso, and I am creating this page on behalf of my very dear friend Rondell Sheridan because he has been admitted to the hospital twice in the last month due to an extremely severe case of pancreatitis. He has not been able to work since April 12, 2025 and will not be able to return to work for the unforeseable future.”

Pancreatitis occurs when the pancreas is inflamed and can result in severe abdominal pain. Other warning signs include nausea, fever, indigestion, a fast heart rate, and shallow breathing.

The health condition can be acute or chronic, but when left untreated, it can lead to organ failure. The top two causes of pancreatitis are gallstones and heavy drinking.

Wishing Sheridan a quick recovery and hoping he gets the support he needs to overcome this challenge.