6 Romantic Ideas For Spring Date Night In Washington D.C.

Getty Images

Washington DC may be our nation’s capital, but unbeknown to many, it’s also a capital of romance.

With sweet night spots and great date-night restaurants serving Insta-worthy food that rivals anything you’d find in cities such as New York or Miami, there are plenty of ideas for the perfect date nights in DC — you just have to know where to look.

From day dates that turn into date nights, D.C.’s an idyllic backdrop filled with both history and romance for anyone looking for a distinctive dalliance that’s both intimate and fun. Here are a few places you should check out this spring.

01 ARTECHOUSE ARTECHOUSE DC’s fifth annual cherry blossom inspired exhibition, PIXELBLOOM, has returned to the Nation’s Capitol, bringing art, music and technology together for the ultimate date night experience! The immersive exhibit on view through May 30, 2022 merges the digital and physical worlds in a one-of-a-kind dynamic experience inspired by nature’s beauty. The main 22-minute audiovisual installation in the Immersion Gallery employs 18-channel, 270° floor-to-wall surround projection array and a 22.5-channel spatialized audio system to breathe a new life into cherry blossoms in peak bloom through an explosion of vibrant colors and textures, intensifying the cherry blossoms’ allure in a way that is only possible in a virtual environment. 02 Cooking Class at Toscana Market Instead of making reservations at your usual spot, why not try something new and exciting for your next date night? Cooking together as a couple is not only romantic, it’s delicious! From Sushi & Dumplings to Handmade Pasta and everything in between, Toscana Market’s cooking classes are sure to spice up your next date night. You’ll enjoy hands-on cooking instruction as you learn how to prepare one of our expertly crafted meals from scratch. Plus, they send you home with the recipes, so you can recreate the magic at home for future date nights. 03 Dinner at Succotash Prime SUCCOTASH Prime is the next evolution of the culinary hit, Succotash, with a revamp bringing southern food with a Korean twist to Penn Quarter. Want a great steak? SUCCOTASH has some of the best in town, with its steakhouse-style makeover featuring a unique menu that maintains the Kentuckian and Korean influences Lee imbued into the original, while also featuring an elegant wine and cocktail selection, making it the perfect date night atmosphere. 04 Brunch at Art & Soul at YOTEL There’s no city that does brunch like D.C. If you’re looking for a boozy afternoon with bae, what better place than YOTEL Washington DC and the National Japanese Memorial, which is just steps away from the National Cherry Blossom Festival. The restaurant offers seasonal dishes from the Chesapeake Bay watershed communities, and is cozy and comforting, as it is delicious. 05 CityCenter DC There’s no better time than springtime in DC. And the same thing goes for CityCenter. A bustling hub of activities filled with shopping and courtyard-facing restaurants, CityCenter DC’s Palmer Alley (where onlookers can view a sea of lanterns in shades of pink overhead) is a great place for your next date night out. Dine-in an intimate, relaxed setting while eating classic Mediterranean fare at Fig & Olive or wine and dine that special someone in the famed Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse. 06 Show at The Kennedy Center The show options at the Kennedy Center are plentiful. Whether a takeover from Issa Rae, a Celebration of Women in Hip Hop with MC Lyte or the Roots Residency, you will be delighted by all the creative talent that the Kennedy Center has to offer at this time (or any time) of year. The Kennedy Center, which opened in 1971, is the nation’s busiest performing arts center, hosting approximately 3,000 events each year for audiences numbering more than two million. It’s safe to say, this date night won’t disappoint.